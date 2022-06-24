ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Indiana fugitive dies after shootout with police in Warrick County

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNNVILLE, Ind. — A fugitive is dead after a multi-day manhunt ends in a shootout with police in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing the suspect in a vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The subject had active...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymixfm.com

Body of Vincennes man found in Turtle Creek Reservoir

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The body of a Vincennes man has been recovered from Turtle Creek Reservoir. Officials with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said at approximately 3:53 a.m. Sunday Hoosier Energy Security informed dispatch that while they had activated their high wind advisory alarm, one boat had failed to return in response to that alarm.
VINCENNES, IN
SCDNReports

Indiana Deputy Hospitalized After Crash

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. An Indiana special deputy was hospitalized after a crash on Wednesday. According to the CCSO, Special Deputy Kaitlynn Baker, who is also a Jail Corporal was driving a Sheriff's Office vehicle west on Farmers Gravel Road, approaching County Road 300W when another driver crashed into her.
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

2 troopers honored for hundreds of DUI arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Two troopers with the Indiana State Police were recognized Friday for their efforts in removing impaired drivers from Indiana roadways. The ISP ceremony in Indianapolis officially recognized officers for dedication, service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana. Among those recognized were Trooper Israel Rosillo and Trooper Jordin Bilthuis from the Lowell Post.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warrick County, IN
City
Lynnville, IN
Warrick County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
95.3 MNC

Operation Blue Heat Results in 68 Arrests on 171 Criminal Charges

North Central Indiana – Recently, nine police departments in north-central Indiana teamed up for three days to enforce traffic laws and help stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tell City Police arrest two staying at local hotel

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — A drug investigation led to a drug bust in Tell City, Indiana. Anthony D. Spencer, age 40, of Corydon, Indiana, and Lillian M. Johnson, age 24, of Bloomington, Indiana were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges. Law agencies say they searched a local hotel room that Lillian Johnson and Anthony Spencer […]
TELL CITY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Best counties to retire to in Indiana

(STACKER) Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#Indiana State Police#The Us Marshal#Multi Agency Taskforce#Isp
mymixfm.com

Train derailment blocks bridge in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Walnut Street and Second Street crossing in Mount Carmel is blocked due to a train derailment. An employee of Norfolk Southern expects the crossings to be blocked for several hours so the public should consider alternate routes to travel to and from Indiana.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
wamwamfm.com

Two Arrested in Jasper on Drug Charges

Two people in Jasper were arrested early this morning on drug charges. Around 4:00 am, officers were dispatched to a gas station on Newton Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, two subjects were located and identified as 26-year-old Chelsea Pate of Jasper and 58-year-old David Schutz of...
JASPER, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs4indy.com

Another sunny week ahead for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It wasn’t much, but we got a little bit of rainfall across central Indiana today. Now it’s back to the sunshine this week!. It wasn’t much, but Indianapolis recorded 0.03″ of rainfall today. There was a little bit more in Terre Haute and Kokomo. Both locations measured around a quarter of an inch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

I-69 Finish Line Project Update

INDIANA – Last week, civil engineering students toured the I-69 Finish Line project through a joint transportation research program with Purdue University and the Indiana Department of Transportation. It’s one of many tours the project team has hosted due to interest in the project. An important part of...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
103GBF

WATCH: Indiana Department of Transportation Previews New Pedestrian Bridge for 41 and Washington Avenue Intersection

For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Meet 10 Sets of Indiana Siblings in Foster Care Who Share One Wish in Common – To Be Adopted Together

Back in March of 2022, I wrote about Leland and Owen. They are two brothers in foster care right here in Indiana, and they just want to be adopted together. It's been a few months so I thought I would see if they had been adopted yet. I know the process takes time, but they are still listed on Indiana's Waiting Children list. Then I noticed several other sets of siblings that want to be adopted into loving families together.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy