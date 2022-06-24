ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Why Do Texans Love All Things Texas? Here’s Why

By Kevin Chase
KBAT 99.9
KBAT 99.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

People who are not from Texas do not know why us Texans have to have anything Texas-themed. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, a Reddit user recently posted that they did not understand why everything was Texas-themed. “As soon as I crossed the [border] a large number of businesses and...

kbat.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Midland, TX
Government
State
California State
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Midland, TX
State
Oklahoma State
thespruceeats.com

Juneteenth Texas Barbecue

“They really set aside that day for special cooking—you didn't eat the same thing, you know, like everyday—that day you had special food, barbecue beef, mutton, pork, everything is 'specially set aside for that day." With those words, a Texan named Paul Darby gushed about June 19th, commonly known as “Juneteenth".
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Texans
KBAT 99.9

KBAT 99.9

Midland, TX
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
414K+
Views
ABOUT

KBAT 99.9 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kbat.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy