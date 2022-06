OVERLAND PARK — As she sat in the back of the conference room, behind rows and rows of people, she listened to this panel of four talk about Kansas classrooms. How long have the people on this panel spent in public schools, she wondered. More specifically, how long have they spent in Kansas ones? This […] The post Divisions over Kansas K-12 education spawn misinformation and anxiety at Overland Park forum appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

OVERLAND PARK, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO