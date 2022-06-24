Man dies from "significant and sudden cardiac event" while kayaking on Colorado lake

Jun. 24—Editor's note: This story is developing and further updates could be provided.

A man has died at Jackson Lake in western Morgan County as a result of a "significant and sudden cardiac event," Morgan County Coroner Don Heer said Friday.

John Buscho, 57, of Fort Lupton is believed to have been kayaking with his wife when he succumbed to a heart condition. He was pronounced dead at 2:58 p.m. June 21.

"He had a pretty significant cardiac history," Heer said.

The initial autopsy report did not find evidence of a drowning, Heer added, and the coroner's office is awaiting results of a toxicology report to determine if other causes could have been involved.

"The report from the scene did not indicate alcohol as a factor," Heer said.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department was the lead investigator in the case, with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office also responding. Although a law enforcement report defined the call as a "possible drowning", Sheriff Dave Martin said that did not turn out to be accurate.

"He was not under water and we did not conduct a search for him," he said.

Added Heer: "They were apparently kayaking and spending the day on the water."

Buscho and his wife each had kayaks and he was wearing a life preserver, Martin said.

"He appeared to have been doing everything right," he said. "He unfortunately died as a result of a cardiac event."

The death is a reminder for others, Martin said, that as an extended holiday weekend approaches precautions should be taken while on the water.

"It is a crime to boat under the influence. The parks department will be patrolling for that at Jackson Lake," Martin said. "On any vessel we want you to have a life jacket for every person aboard. This means an adequate life preserver, something that would support the weight of the person wearing it."

(c)2022 The Fort Morgan Times, Colo.

Visit The Fort Morgan Times, Colo. at https://www.fortmorgantimes.com/

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.