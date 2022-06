Heavy equipment lined City Park Lake near LSU this morning, as the University Lakes restoration project picks up steam, WBRZ-TV reports. The first phase of the project, which local and state officials announced in April, has been fully funded and includes dredging the lakes to improve water quality and reduce the risk of flooding. On top of making the lakes deeper, later phases of the project will also improve the area aesthetically, adding walking paths and recreation features.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO