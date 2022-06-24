ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glastonbury - Crowded House

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAntipodean band Crowded House, led by Neil Finn,...

www.bbc.co.uk

NME

The most magical moments from Lorde’s mystical Glastonbury set

There have been giant leaps forward taken all across Glastonbury 2022, but not many have been as powerful and meaningful as Lorde‘s debut appearance on the Pyramid Stage. Following on from when her electrifying ‘Melodrama’ album was showcased at Worthy Farm in 2017, tonight (June 26) the New Zealand vocalist and songwriter invited thousands of fans to play out their own dramas through her music – all while performing one of her biggest festival shows to date.
MUSIC
NME

Wolf Alice have landed in London ahead of Glastonbury performance

Wolf Alice have touched down in Heathrow Airport ahead of their scheduled performance at Glastonbury Festival this evening (June 24). The band shared a short Instagram Story from inside of an airplane with Heathrow Airport tagged as a location this morning. Wolf Alice had previously announced that they were stranded in Los Angeles after their flight to London had been cancelled on Thursday (June 23).
MUSIC
The Independent

Glastonbury: Diana Ross fans defend singer after viewers complain set is ‘off-key’

Diana Ross fans have defended the singer after viewers criticised Ross’s vocals as “off-key” during her Glastonbury set.The music icon took the Pyramid stage on Sunday (26 June) in the festival’s legends slot, which has previously hosted Kylie Minogue, Dolly Parton, and Kenny Rogers.Ross attracted a huge crowd at Worthy Farm, with many viewers taking to Twitter to comment on the size of the crowd.“Can’t even see where it ends!” wrote one person. Another added: “LOOK AT THE CROWD FOR DIANA ROSS WOW!”Many people – both in attendance at Worthy Farm and watching the show at home – strongly...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Simon Pegg at Glastonbury 2022: “I’m now a 52-year-old BTS fan – all music is worth listening to”

Simon Pegg has spoken of his newfound love at BTS during a backstage interview with NME at Glastonbury 2022. Watch the clip here. Pegg was attending the festival as an ambassador for Greenpeace, and also to enjoy the much-awaited return of the event. When asked his most controversial music opinion, the actor and comedian shared the story of how he became an avid BTS fan.
MUSIC
The Independent

Sir Paul McCartney brought back to his ‘early days’ at Glastonbury warm-up gig

Sir Paul McCartney has said his intimate Somerset show the night before his Glastonbury headline set reminded him of his early days of being “hot and sweaty”.The 80-year-old former Beatle performed at the Cheese and Grain entertainment venue in Frome, Somerset, on Friday to a crowd of adoring fans and famous faces including the late George Harrison’s wife Olivia and pop star Olivia Rodrigo.The surprise performance comes ahead of his Glastonbury set on Saturday, where he will make history as the festival’s oldest ever solo headliner.Sir Paul wore a light blue collarless shirt and blue jeans with his Hofner bass...
MUSIC
NME

Jack White confirmed for secret set at Glastonbury 2022

Jack White has been confirmed for a secret set at Glastonbury 2022 today (Sunday June 26). The likes of Arcade Fire and Green Day were among the rumours for the much anticipated ‘TBC’ slot on The Park Stage at 6pm today, but now White has been announced for the performance in today’s edition of the Glastonbury Free Press – a newspaper handed out on site.
MUSIC
NME

Billie Eilish speaks out on Roe v. Wade during Glastonbury set

Billie Eilish has spoken out against the overturning of Roe v. Wade during her Glastonbury headline set. Tonight (June 24), Billie Eilish has made history and become the youngest ever solo headliner of Glastonbury Festival, joining Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar at the top of the bill. Opening with ‘Bury...
MUSIC
Deadline

Paul McCartney Features Johnny Depp Footage During Glastonbury Set

Click here to read the full article. Sir Paul McCartney played a clip of Johnny Depp in an old music video as part of his headliner set at Glastonbury Festival on Saturday. Depp featured in the original video for McCartney’s song ‘My Valentine’ and was seen alongside actress Natalie Portman in the clip projected onto huge screens around the stage, while McCartney performed on piano. The musician has been using the same footage on his recent US tour, which coincided with Depp’s high-profile court case with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The actor’s appearance on screen at Glastonbury divided opinion on social media among...
NFL
The Independent

In pictures: Revellers defy threat of rain on day three of Glastonbury

The threat of showers over the weekend did not dampen expectations as Friday’s musical extravaganza at Glastonbury Festival got under way.Before the acts took to the stage, however, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the crowd in a taped message calling for support for his country.One of the first acts to perform was The Libertines, fronted by Pete Doherty and Carl Barat, who played the Other Stage. A little while later, Ziggy Marley, son of legendary reggae star Bob Marley, commenced proceedings on the Pyramid Stage. Read More By-election live: Tory party chairman quitsVolodymyr Zelensky makes surprise video appearance at Glastonbury FestivalBoris Johnson and Charles all smiles in Rwanda as they enjoy ‘tea and catch up’Environmentalist to be recognised with honorary degree
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

‘It’s everyone coming back together’: why 200,000 of us couldn’t wait to get back to Glastonbury

At six o’clock on Wednesday morning, Emily Eavis is with her three children at the Glastonbury gates. Her youngest child is six, and has little knowledge of the beautiful chaos and cacophony that springs up here each June. Instead, the kids have grown accustomed to riding their bikes across the 360-hectare family dairy farm. “I think we’d got very used to the silence,” Eavis says. But now, after one fallow year and two pandemic summers, Glastonbury is back – and for its 50th year.
SOCIETY
NME

Self Esteem to play secret set on Glastonbury’s Greenpeace stage

Self Esteem has confirmed she’ll play as a secret set at Glastonbury 2022 tonight (Saturday, June 25). The singer, whose real name is, Rebecca Lucy Taylor, confirmed the news while performing on the festival’s John Peel stage earlier today. Taylor, who took to the festival sharing her hits...
MUSIC
Page Six

Glastonbury Festival 2022: Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Kendrick Lamar set to headline

With tickets, tents, and a whole lot of booze in hand, more than 200,000 music fiends arrived at Worthy Farm in England for this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Day one of the iconic musical extravaganza brought the heat in more ways than one, as the legendary festival returned after two years worth of delays. Fans were forced to patiently wait after the much-anticipated 50th-anniversary bash planned for 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic… and then again the following year. But if there’s any consolation — it was definitely worth the wait. Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, and Kendrick Lamar are due to headline on Friday, Saturday,...
ENTERTAINMENT
NME

Beabadoobee tells us about her new album ‘Beatopia’ at Glastonbury 2022

Beabadoobee has told NME about her upcoming second album ‘Beatopia’ during a backstage interview at Glastonbury 2022. The returning Dirty Hit-signed artist made her debut appearance at the Worthy Farm festival earlier today (June 25), playing on the John Peel Stage. “It was much more of a physical...
MUSIC
The Independent

Emily Eavis shares Glastonbury 2022 thank you for ‘surely the best one yet’

Emily Eavis has shared a thank you message after this year’s Glastonbury festival declaring it was “surely the best one yet”.The co-organiser of the star-studded event, alongside her father Michael, shared a selection of pictures on her Instagram account from Sunday night, which saw Kendrick Lamar close the festival.She wrote: “Sunday rounding off an incredible weekend… thank you to everyone who came here and made it so special.“It surely was the best one yet! View this post on Instagram A post shared...
CELEBRITIES

