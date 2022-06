In this post, we will show you how to allow or deny audio capture for webpages in the Chrome browser on Windows 11/10 computers. By default, when some webpage (say a mic test tool or audio recording tool) needs access to your microphone, then a pop-up appears where you can set if that webpage can access the microphone. Granting the permission lets that webpage allow audio capture in Chrome. But, if you don’t want any webpage to access your microphone, then you can simply deny audio capture in the Chrome browser using the two different options covered in this post.

