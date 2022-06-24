Thunder on the Mountain returns

Birmingham’s yearly patriotic tradition on the 4th of July, Thunder on the Mountain, will return this Independence Day at Vulcan Park and Museum from 9-9:30 p.m. Residents will be able to enjoy 30 minutes of fireworks from wherever they can see the Vulcan statue. There will be a...
Organizers of The World Games 2022 expect as many as 500,000 people from around the world to visit the Magic City during the event. This banner heralding their arrival was hung at Protective Stadium during its construction in 2021. Birmingham will play host to The World Games, a major international...
Today, we’re taking you to some of the newest eateries, salons and anticipated businesses that are hitting The Magic City so soon. Want a “pita” the info? Keep reading to learn more. 1. Salon 46 | Homewood. This salon has been anticipated in the Birmingham area for...
“I grew up on the farm. It was hard work doing that between going to school and helping the family out. I coach football and basketball, and do this in the summer. You never know what you’re going to run into. You never know what’s going to happen. Things change daily. I’m dealing with a separation. I’ve been married for 11 years. That puts it all into perspective – everything that happens in life. Things happen. Things change. People change. It has made me grow and learn more about people and things and more about myself and change the way I do things. I’ve grown from it for the better. With everything that’s going on and me being in school with kids, I can show them what they don’t want to do and how to be in a better position than I was coming up. There’s a lot to life. Just live it. I don’t want them to go down the wrong road. I just want to keep them on the straight and narrow.” – Walter Postell Jr. of Verbena.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The American flag that is being carried by veterans and supporters on a 3,100-mile journey across the country to The World Games 2022 in Birmingham arrived in Alabama on Sunday. Learn more in the video above. The flag began its trek to Alabama on May 25...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society hopes to diminish the stray population in Birmingham with a new program. It’s no secret that stray animals can be found wandering around the city. They can cause an overabundance of pets held inside local shelters. GBHS has a large...
She was 5 years old when she tentatively toddled over to the paleontologist to show her dinner-plate-sized find. He leaned in with a smile of patience, assuming it was just a rock. He flipped up his sunglasses for a better look. The fossil hunt was 20 minutes in and the...
Passing through Alabama? A stop in Birmingham, the state’s second-largest city, is essential. And with just one look at the best things to do in Birmingham, AL, it’ll become obvious why. Affectionately dubbed “Magic City,” Birmingham is a travel destination with tons of spunk. Despite the city’s industrial...
One of the fastest non-motorized sports in The World Games will be held at one of the most historic venues in downtown Birmingham. The parking lot at the former Powell Steam Plant is being converted into a course to host the inline speed skating competition July 8-11. Skaters can reach...
Getting back to nature and apartment living don’t always go hand-in-hand, but a new complex near 280 in Mountain Brook promises to make that possible, developers say. That new complex is the four-story Tributary Rise, with 286 units surrounded by 100 acres of natural beauty across from The Summit, and developed by Novare Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. Developers describe the acreage around the complex as a nature preserve.
The Hoover Belles, a service organization for teen girls who serve as representatives for the city, held its 39th annual presentation ceremony for new inductees at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel in the spring. Forty-six high school sophomore girls from Hoover, Spain Park, Briarwood Christian and...
One company's plan to make Tuscaloosa sweeter will soon be a reality after the grand opening of the city's first Mo'Bay Beignet Co. later this week. The company shared a flyer advertising the event on their Facebook page, which promises a 15-hour day celebration beginning this Friday, July 1st, at 7 a.m. and ending at 10 p.m.
Oxford, AL – On Tuesday the 28th the City of Oxford launches a series of shows for Freedom Week. All events are free admission and open to the public. Celebrate America with the Parker Memorial Chir & Orchestra at the Oxford Performing Arts Center at 7:00 pm.
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the restoration of the historic A.G. Gaston motel will take place on Thursday, June 30, at 10 a.m., revealing the restored exterior of the motel and courtyard, the 1968 wing with the restored coffee shop, dining room, and a special exhibition. The second phase […]
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is Marshall Malone. When people discuss issues in the City of Birmingham, they may mention crime, education, or population loss. However, there’s one issue most people may not be aware. Corporations...
Summer is here, so that means it’s officially blackberry season. Keep reading for our list of where you can get a taste of the best blackberry dishes in Birmingham. A semifreddo is a light cold dessert that’s perfect for the summer weather. If you’re looking to try one of the more luscious blackberry dishes in Birmingham, then reserve a seat at Bottega.
Katelyn Cai of Scottsdale, Arizona, was named Distinguished Young Woman 2022 on Saturday during an event at the Mobile Civic Center. Julianne Abenoja of Birmingham, Alabama, was named first runner-up. Cai, who’ll be a freshman at Duke University this fall, earned a $40,000 scholarship along with this year’s title. She...
Businesses in English Village seen behind James Barnhill’s bronze Civitas sculpture. The sculpture was commissioned by city leaders in 1997 and honors Carolyn Smith, Alabama’s first female architect who lived in the village and designed many homes in the area. Life in Mountain Brook is centered around its...
