Birmingham, AL

Thunder on the Mountain returns

By ERIC TAUNTON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBirmingham’s yearly patriotic tradition on the 4th of July, Thunder on the Mountain, will return this Independence Day at Vulcan Park and Museum from 9-9:30 p.m. Residents will be able to enjoy 30 minutes of fireworks from wherever they can see the Vulcan statue. There will be a...

