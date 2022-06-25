West Palm Beach attorney sworn-in as president of Florida Bar Association

SURFSIDE, Fla. (CBS12) — Since the tragedy in Surfside, condo residents all over Florida have been paying close attention to the conditions of their own buildings and wondering if small blemishes that have been ignored could be a warning sign of a collapse, later on down the line. People...
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in two different counties are now investigating after people found anti-Semitic flyers strewn throughout neighborhoods in Vero Beach and Boca Raton. Residents of the Boca del Mar neighborhood in Boca Raton woke up Tuesday morning to find the flyers in front of nearly every...
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local team will operate the historic Sunset Lounge. The West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency selected Vita LLC to manage the Sunset Lounge, which is in the midst of a $16 million renovation. A company out of Miami was also in the...
If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
A West Palm Beach, Fla.-based addiction recovery physician has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $31 million in restitution for his involvement in a scheme to be reimbursed for $106 million in fake medical claims, a federal court in Miami ruled June 28. Mark Agresti, MD,...
Looking to celebrate July 4th this coming weekend?
Here are some of the best fireworks displays, celebrations and patriotic events in Palm Beach County.
July 4th grilling: Best meat markets, butcher shops...
The lease of land for a performing arts center in Mizner Park is one step from approval. At last week’s meeting, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board recommended 4-1 that the city council—acting as the community redevelopment agency—allow the Boca Raton Arts District Exploratory Corporation (BRADEC) to lease the vacant property next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. BRADEC envisions a separate new venue and a renovated amphitheater that the organization also would operate.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A company from West Palm Beach is among the finalists to operate the historic Sunset Lounge. The lounge is in the midst of a $16 million renovation. It used to be the place to be for black entertainers in its heyday decades ago....
LAKELAND, Fla — Last night at the RP Funding Center’s Youkey Theatre in Lakeland, Miss Seminole County, Lindsay Bettis, took home the coveted Miss Florida tiara in her final year of eligibility. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This was the seventh time 26-year-old Lindsay Bettis has...
Two South Florida restaurants — including a popular Lauderdale-by-the-Sea raw bar — were ordered shut by state inspectors last week for issues involving live and dead roaches, plus 50 live flies “landing on clean utensils.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 24-year old Luis Flores lost control of his Jeep Wrangler early Sunday morning as he was exiting Southern Blvd. at Congress Avenue and the vehicle plowed into the C-51 Canal.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. marshals arrested a man Friday after he allegedly molested a girl he was sitting next to on a flight to Orlando, according to a federal court document. A criminal complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida said Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was on a Delta flight from Los Angeles […]
A torrent of gunfire erupted outside a home in Boynton Beach early Monday, killing a woman inside the home, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m., a 911 caller reported gunfire in the area of the Ocean Breeze West community in Boynton Beach. Police found a woman in a home on Ocean Breeze Circle who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, ...
Temple Beth El of Boca Raton continues to grow and planned to welcome Rabbi Elana Rabishaw as its fourth full-time rabbi on July 1. She will join the clergy team that includes Rabbis Dan Levin, Jessica Spitalnic Mates and Greg Weisman, Cantor Lori Brock, and cantorial soloists Michelle Auslander Cohen and Jake Harris.
Many agree that public gardens are beautiful, relaxing, and educational places to visit. But science suggests that gardens offer tangible benefits to people who enjoy them. Dutch researchers found that people who live close to green spaces had lower incidences of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and asthma. So it arguably makes sense to take advantage of the many public botanic gardens available in the United States.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two systems are trying to develop in the tropics this weekend. The first, a disorganized area of showers and storms over the northern Gulf, off the cost of Mississippi and Alabama. The disturbance doesn’t show a great chance of development; however, a low chance is there....
