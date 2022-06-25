ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

West Palm Beach attorney sworn-in as president of Florida Bar Association

By CBS12 News Staff
cbs12.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A lawyer from West Palm Beach is the new president of the Florida Bar. Gary Lesser...

cbs12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

I Team: Condo fears, new laws, Surfside disaster's 1st anniversary

SURFSIDE, Fla. (CBS12) — Since the tragedy in Surfside, condo residents all over Florida have been paying close attention to the conditions of their own buildings and wondering if small blemishes that have been ignored could be a warning sign of a collapse, later on down the line. People...
SURFSIDE, FL
WPBF News 25

Anti-Semitic flyers found in front of homes in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Police in two different counties are now investigating after people found anti-Semitic flyers strewn throughout neighborhoods in Vero Beach and Boca Raton. Residents of the Boca del Mar neighborhood in Boca Raton woke up Tuesday morning to find the flyers in front of nearly every...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Operation of Sunset Lounge to stay local

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A local team will operate the historic Sunset Lounge. The West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency selected Vita LLC to manage the Sunset Lounge, which is in the midst of a $16 million renovation. A company out of Miami was also in the...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Thrillist

Hang Out in Florida’s Most LGBTQIA+ Friendly Small Town

If you were asked to point to South Florida’s premier gayborhood on a map, where would your finger land? Key West? South Beach? Though they’re both technically island cities with a longstanding reputation for inclusiveness, there’s only one “Island City” in our book: Wilton Manors. While this picturesque pocket of Greater Fort Lauderdale is completely encircled by water—hence its official nickname—the surrounding canals don’t double as a moat-like barrier to protect its denizens from the outside world. Nope, not in Wilton Manors. This one of the most welcoming, open-minded communities in the country—and it’s been like that for decades. Wilton Manors was the first municipality in the state to elect an all-LGBTQIA+ city commission. There are also more same-sex couples that reside here than anywhere else in the United States (besides Provincetown, Massachusetts). But this year, as Wilton Manors celebrates 75 years of being a safe space for all identities, creeds, and cultures, it’s apparent that out-and-proud Floridians and their allies are still facing an uphill climb in securing equal rights. So, cruise up the coast—during Pride Month or any other time of the year—and you’ll discover why this wee island community is unlike any other in Florida or the rest of the US.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
West Palm Beach, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
bocamag.com

Mizner Arts Center Deal Moves Forward and Boca Addresses ALFs

The lease of land for a performing arts center in Mizner Park is one step from approval. At last week’s meeting, the Boca Raton Planning and Zoning Board recommended 4-1 that the city council—acting as the community redevelopment agency—allow the Boca Raton Arts District Exploratory Corporation (BRADEC) to lease the vacant property next to the Mizner Park Amphitheater. BRADEC envisions a separate new venue and a renovated amphitheater that the organization also would operate.
BOCA RATON, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Bar#Board Of Governors#Florida Bar Association#Floridians
Action News Jax

Congratulations, Miss Florida!

LAKELAND, Fla — Last night at the RP Funding Center’s Youkey Theatre in Lakeland, Miss Seminole County, Lindsay Bettis, took home the coveted Miss Florida tiara in her final year of eligibility. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This was the seventh time 26-year-old Lindsay Bettis has...
LAKELAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

50 live flies ‘landing on clean utensils,’ roaches among issues that shut 2 restaurants, including popular raw bar

Two South Florida restaurants — including a popular Lauderdale-by-the-Sea raw bar — were ordered shut by state inspectors last week for issues involving live and dead roaches, plus 50 live flies “landing on clean utensils.” The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
BOCANEWSNOW

Eight Years In Federal Prison For Seven Bridges Resident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seven Bridges resident Jeffrey Jedlicki, who has spent the last several months in a federal holding facility, will now spend eight years in federal prison. His wife, Tracy Jedlicki, will be sentenced in July. Prosecutors say both were involved […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WFLA

Man accused of molesting teen on flight to Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. marshals arrested a man Friday after he allegedly molested a girl he was sitting next to on a flight to Orlando, according to a federal court document. A criminal complaint filed in the Middle District of Florida said Brian Patrick Durning, 51, was on a Delta flight from Los Angeles […]
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Torrent of gunfire outside Boynton Beach home leaves one woman dead

A torrent of gunfire erupted outside a home in Boynton Beach early Monday, killing a woman inside the home, police said. Shortly after 1 a.m., a 911 caller reported gunfire in the area of the Ocean Breeze West community in Boynton Beach. Police found a woman in a home on Ocean Breeze Circle who had been shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Religion News: New rabbi welcomed at Temple Beth El

Temple Beth El of Boca Raton continues to grow and planned to welcome Rabbi Elana Rabishaw as its fourth full-time rabbi on July 1. She will join the clergy team that includes Rabbis Dan Levin, Jessica Spitalnic Mates and Greg Weisman, Cantor Lori Brock, and cantorial soloists Michelle Auslander Cohen and Jake Harris.
BOCA RATON, FL
L. Cane

Florida Botanic Garden Mentioned in List of Can't-Miss Gardens in the United States

Many agree that public gardens are beautiful, relaxing, and educational places to visit. But science suggests that gardens offer tangible benefits to people who enjoy them. Dutch researchers found that people who live close to green spaces had lower incidences of diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and asthma. So it arguably makes sense to take advantage of the many public botanic gardens available in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy