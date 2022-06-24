ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrick County, IN

Indiana fugitive dies after shootout with police in Warrick County

By Izzy Karpinski
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNNVILLE, Ind. — A fugitive is dead after a multi-day manhunt ends in a shootout with police in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing the suspect in a vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The subject had active...

Indiana man airlifted following motorcycle accident Saturday evening

An Indiana man was airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital following a motorcycle accident that occurred on Lakeway Drive Saturday evening. According to Russell Springs Police, Terry W. Smith, age 67, of Perin, Indiana, was operating a 2008 GMC Yukon and attempted to turn left into Coe’s Steakhouse at around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when he turned into the path of 44-year-old Michael Cochran, of Liberty, Indiana, who was operating a motorcycle.
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
Indiana Deputy Hospitalized After Crash

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent. An Indiana special deputy was hospitalized after a crash on Wednesday. According to the CCSO, Special Deputy Kaitlynn Baker, who is also a Jail Corporal was driving a Sheriff's Office vehicle west on Farmers Gravel Road, approaching County Road 300W when another driver crashed into her.
INDIANA STATE
Warrick County, IN
Lynnville, IN
Crime & Safety
Indiana State
Indiana Crime & Safety
2 troopers honored for hundreds of DUI arrests

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Two troopers with the Indiana State Police were recognized Friday for their efforts in removing impaired drivers from Indiana roadways. The ISP ceremony in Indianapolis officially recognized officers for dedication, service, bravery, and devotion to the department and the citizens of Indiana. Among those recognized were Trooper Israel Rosillo and Trooper Jordin Bilthuis from the Lowell Post.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Operation Blue Heat Results in 68 Arrests on 171 Criminal Charges

North Central Indiana – Recently, nine police departments in north-central Indiana teamed up for three days to enforce traffic laws and help stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass...
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
Tell City Police arrest two staying at local hotel

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — A drug investigation led to a drug bust in Tell City, Indiana. Anthony D. Spencer, age 40, of Corydon, Indiana, and Lillian M. Johnson, age 24, of Bloomington, Indiana were arrested Tuesday on multiple drug charges. Law agencies say they searched a local hotel room that Lillian Johnson and Anthony Spencer […]
TELL CITY, IN
2 Indiana men charged with trafficking guns from Indianapolis to Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two Indiana men were charged with federal firearm violations for trafficking 10 guns from Indianapolis to Chicago last week.Devante Brown, 27, and Corey Sartin, 19, both of Indianapolis, were charged with conspiracy and willfully dealing firearms without a license, according to federal prosecutors. Brown was also charged with illegally possessing firearms as a previously convicted felon. Both men were arrested Friday and were scheduled to make their initial court appearances Monday in Chicago.Brown and Sartin illegally sold the 10 firearms, including four semiautomatic rifles, four semiautomatic handguns and two privately-made ghost guns, to undercover law enforcement officers...
CHICAGO, IL
Best counties to retire to in Indiana

(STACKER) Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Manhunt: Armed & Dangerous - Do Not Approach

Indiana police are on the hunt for a wanted man they call "armed and dangerous." Matthew John Gilbert, 41, is currently wanted on a felony warrant. Officers from the CCSO, thought they'd caught up with him when they received a report Thursday morning that he'd gone into a home in the 4000 block of US421 armed with a weapon looking for more weapons and money.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana teen dies in motorcycle crash

VERSAILLES, Ind. – A southeastern Indiana teenager died after crashing his motorcycle into a truck Thursday night. According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 5 p.m. Thursday on State Road 129 near Versailles in Ripley County. A semi truck was heading southbound on SR 129 near Benham Road when it slowed […]
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Indiana’s permitless carry law goes into effect this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting July 1, qualified Hoosiers who are 18 and older, won’t need a permit to carry a handgun. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb made Constitutional Carry the law in Indiana on March 21. [Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb passes Constitutional Carry law]. There will still be exceptions...
INDIANA STATE
Train derailment blocks bridge in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Walnut Street and Second Street crossing in Mount Carmel is blocked due to a train derailment. An employee of Norfolk Southern expects the crossings to be blocked for several hours so the public should consider alternate routes to travel to and from Indiana.
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
11 Indiana Playgrounds Worth The Drive

With state-of-the-art play structures and lots of space to run, these Indiana playgrounds will bring out the inner child in everyone. Meadowlark Park in Carmel has now reopened to the public, and features a completely reimagined playground experience! The new playground at Meadowlark Park features three big play structures for kids of all ages to enjoy. The structure for big kids includes geometric domes that kids can climb up to and through, and metal slides that send you back to the ground. There’s also a play structure for climbers and parkour enthusiasts that features bridges to cross, monkey bars to swing from and other obstacles. The play structure for babies and young kids also invites tiny tots to climb, slide and explore, but everything is scales smaller for the youngest adventurers.
CARMEL, IN
Hoosier Constitutional Carry Bill Takes Effect Friday

In less than a week, huge changes are coming for Hoosiers wanting to carry handguns in public. Indiana House Bill 1296, which was signed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March takes effect July 1. This means that anyone over the age of 18, who is not a convicted felon, will...
INDIANA STATE
Another sunny week ahead for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It wasn’t much, but we got a little bit of rainfall across central Indiana today. Now it’s back to the sunshine this week!. It wasn’t much, but Indianapolis recorded 0.03″ of rainfall today. There was a little bit more in Terre Haute and Kokomo. Both locations measured around a quarter of an inch.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WATCH: Indiana Department of Transportation Previews New Pedestrian Bridge for 41 and Washington Avenue Intersection

For decades, students who attend Bosse High School but live west of the campus at the intersection of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue have had a treacherous walk to get to class, especially the final stretch that required crossing four lanes of highway (six if we're counting the two turn lanes on the southbound side). Fortunately, few, if any, accidents involving students being hit by oncoming traffic while trying to cross have occurred over that time, but that doesn't mean the intersection isn't dangerous. Talk of building a pedestrian bridge has happened from time to time over those years, but no concrete plans were ever put in motion to make it happen until 2019 a petition created on Change.org received enough signatures to prove to legislators on both the state and local level something needed to be done. Not long after in that same year, a $5 million project to build a bridge was announced. On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) gave Evansville residents an idea of what that bridge will look like once it's completed with the release of a video on social media.
EVANSVILLE, IN

