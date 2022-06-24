ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Harmful pig poop lagoons mapped from space (images)

By Jeff Spry
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

North Carolina is in hog heaven. Well, in a manner of speaking: It's one of the largest producers of swine in the U.S., with pigs nearly outnumbering the state's human population.

All of this pork production results in millions of tons of pig manure that needs to be collected, stored and treated in massive outdoor waste lagoons .

These vast brownish-pink ponds have multiplied in the past four decades as demand grows and North Carolina swine farmers have switched from raising pigs on large tracts of open land to concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs). Waste lagoons are necessary as receptacles of the waste products , where microbes break down organic material so some of it can be used to spray on crops as nutrient-rich fertilizer.

Related: The top 10 views of Earth from space

However, swine lagoons have some downsides, as you may have guessed. For example, excess nutrients from the waste in the form of nitrogen and phosphorus accumulate in lagoons and upend the natural equilibrium of local soils, groundwater and surface water.

To target the long-term effects to the environment and get a better view of where these pig poop lagoons are located, scientists are turning to the skies for help, analyzing detailed satellite imagery.

For example, Lise Montefiore and her team at North Carolina State University  recently inspected decades of photos snapped by Landsat 5 , a satellite operated by the U.S. Geological Survey and NASA that viewed Earth from 1984 to 2013.

The researchers studied Landsat 5 images to observe the expansion of CAFO pig poop ponds to determine exactly where they're clustered and how long they've been in operation, publishing the results in February 2022 in the journal Nature Scientific Reports .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xbgax_0gLPo23a00

The density of swine lagoons in North Carolina's coastal plain has increased significantly over the decades, as shown by data collected by the USGS/NASA Landsat 5 satellite. (Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory image by Joshua Stevens, using Landsat data from the U.S. Geological Survey and data courtesy of Montefiore, L. R., et al. (2022). )

"Such information is useful for understanding how animal agriculture may pressure natural systems and impact adjacent communities," Montefiore said in a statement .

Spotting the telltale pink or brown geometric shapes of the waste lagoons is a lot like a dirty game of "Where's Waldo," and so far Montefiore and her colleagues have used Google Earth Pro's database to identify 3,405 waste lagoons spread along North Carolina's coastal plain.

The satellite data reveal certain trends in lagoon construction dating back to the industrialization of pig farms in the state during the 1980s, past the moratorium on further construction of swine lots in 1997 and onward to more modern times, the researchers explained.

By focusing on 959 Landsat 5 images, the team was able to estimate when each lagoon was formed. Its age was marked as the point when the satellite recorded the land surface as changing from dry to wet.

This work revealed swift changes in the density of lagoons at local, sub-watershed scales. For example, the number of waste ponds increased from 197 to 436 between the years 1986 and 1997.

Related stories:

NASA's Landsat 5 satellite sets Guinness world record
Landsat: Five decades of imagery and data (reference)
Amazing photos of Earth from space

"The most interesting results speak to how dramatically the swine CAFO density and footprint increased in North Carolina over a relatively short time period," Montefiore said in the statement. "Such information is critical to understanding and assessing the long-term responses to management and water quality policies."

In the future, scientists believe that such data could help them build smarter water-quality models that assess the long-term effects of applying manure to crops, and to obtain more accurate readings on how long it takes for the land to recover from a poop lagoon's toxic nutrient buildup.

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

SpaceX may have turned the galaxy red

SpaceX may have turned the galaxy an eerie shade of red during its latest launch, a sight made all the weirder in that it was invisible to the naked eye. According to the Washington Post, photographers in Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, Tennessee and North Carolina attempted to get shots of the Milky Way but had their images photobombed by a swelling red streak, like a cloud of gas.It’s possible a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Florida may have generated the strange glowing cloud on Sunday morning.“At first I thought maybe a thin cloud but not the case,” Maryland photographer told...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
One Green Planet

Dairy Farm Forced to Euthanize 3,665 Cows After Years of Pollution from Local Air Force Base

The owner of Highland Dairy in Clovis, New Mexico, euthanized 3,665 dairy cows due to toxic water pollution from the local Air Force Base. Back in 2018, Art Schaap was notified that 7 out of the 13 wells on his farm were contaminated by toxins called PFAS. These chemicals entered the groundwater from a substance that is used to smother flames in fire training. The nearby Cannon Air Force Base is to blame.
CLOVIS, NM
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
Andrei Tapalaga

Massive "Crater to Hell" Expanding in Russia

Photo of Russia's Batagaika Crater located in Siberia@AssaadRazzouk/Twitter. A crater located in the heart of Siberia has been seeing a quick expansion in the past few years, over 30 meters per year, and is now reaching a point where geologists are worried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pig#Nasa Earth Observatory#Google Earth#Landsat 5
Fareeha Arshad

Researchers discover a new ‘world’ below the Antarctic ice

Recently, a new ‘hidden world’ has been discovered deep below the icy layers of Antarctica. Scientists discovered small creatures that appeared like shrimps and were hidden within the newly found habitat. This new ecosystem was present below the world’s largest iceberg, Larsen Ice Shelf, a massive layer of ice floating on the eastern coast of Antarctica.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
Phys.org

Paleontologists discover a new type of 'bear dog,' a large predator from the Pyrenees

A fossilized lower jaw has led an international team of paleontologists, headed by Bastien Mennecart from the Natural History Museum Basel, to discover a new species of predator that once lived in Europe. These large predators belong to a group of carnivores colloquially known as "bear dogs." They could weigh around 320 kilograms and appeared 36 million years ago before becoming extinct around 7.5 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
a-z-animals.com

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean

A Volcano Filled with Sharks Just Erupted in the Pacific Ocean. “SHARKCANO”—the first ever shark–volcano in the world! Sure, it may sound like a cheesy sci-fi movie, but believe it or not, this thing is real. Yes, there are actual, real-life sharks living inside of a submarine volcano. And this shark-infested volcano just erupted in the Pacific Ocean! NASA recently collected an image of a large plume emerging from Kavachi, a submarine volcano filled with sharks. But what are a bunch of sharks doing inside this active underwater volcano?
WILDLIFE
heavenofanimals.com

A Shark Desperately Approaches A Diver To Beg Him For Urgent Help

The shark is the world’s most intimidating marine species, regarded as the “King of the Ocean.”. This magnificent creature is not only stunningly beautiful, but also extremely deadly; it is the most feared predator in the ocean, even among people who do not live there. Although Hollywood has...
ANIMALS
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Banded Watersnake Ever Recorded

The Banded watersnake is a medium-sized snake that is semi-aquatic spending much of its time in lakes, rivers, swamps, and marshes. They are nonvenomous and live in the United States along the coastal plains of North Carolina down to Florida, as well as along the coast of Texas. There are three sub-species based on location including the southern watersnake, broad-banded watersnake, and Florida watersnake. Their coloration varies but many have a light brown base color with dark brown bands going around their bodies. With an average size of 2-5 feet, what is the largest banded watersnake ever recorded? Let’s find out!
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
Space.com

Space.com

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy