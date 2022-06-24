ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Astronaut cosplays as 'Gravity' spacefarer in epic space station shot

By Elizabeth Howell
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ntkis_0gLPo1Ar00

Italian astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti (bottom) replicates a scene played by Sandra Bullock in the 2013 movie "Gravity," shown at top in the International Space Station. (Image credit: Samantha Cristoforetti/ESA)

The only flaw in this cosplay is the hair, joked European astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.

The Italian astronaut posed on the International Space Station in just about the same way as Sandra Bullock, who visited the orbiting complex fictionally in the 2013 movie " Gravity ." Cristoforetti wore a similar outfit to Bullock, who played fictional NASA astronaut Ryan Stone in a rousing adventure sparked by a cloud of space debris that struck Stone's space shuttle on-screen.

"Hey, Dr. Stone! Quick question for you. How did you get your hair to stay put? #AskingForAFriend ," Cristoforetti said in her tweet with the image, posted June 19 following a screening of the science fiction adventure on the ISS.

Related : Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti makes history with 1st TikTok from International Space Station

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10URDI_0gLPo1Ar00

This was the first attempt to capture Samantha Cristoforetti during a showing of the movie "Gravity" on the International Space Station, in 2015. As you can see, Cristoforetti is completely missing from the picture. (Image credit: Scott Kelly/NASA)

Her cosplay was so complex, in fact, that it took at least seven years to accomplish, as fellow astronaut Scott Kelly, formerly of NASA, shared on Twitter. Kelly attempted to take a shot of Cristoforetti doing the same pose during his one-year mission in 2014-15, but lost the chance due to a timing fluke.

"Here's the original photo fail," Kelly wrote on Twitter with the undated attempt sometime during his mission, which perfectly shows Bullock on-screen — but is completely missing Cristoforetti.

He called the "fail" one of the biggest regrets of his last mission in space, noting that he waited too late to grab the camera after Cristoforetti floated by in workout clothes, presumably on the way to do something else. (Astronauts have very tight schedules in space to make the most of their time there, although NASA does give them time off for mental health reasons.)

"So disappointed then, but all is good now. Thank you, Samantha," Kelly said June 19. (Happily, Cristoforetti did accomplish another great cosplay during that period as a "Star Trek: Voyager" captain Kathryn Janeway , however.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cu6iL_0gLPo1Ar00

Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, proclaimed her love of Star Trek while she was living on the International Space Station in 2015. (Image credit: ESA/NASA)
Related stories:

Monster black holes fuel Arcade Fire's cosmic album and performance (video)
Science and music collide with the James Webb Space Telescope
The astronaut's playlist: Groovy songs for space travelers

The long gap between spaceflight opportunities is not unusual. ISS astronauts require about two to 2.5 years of mission training before launching for a long-duration mission, which typically lasts about six months. It also takes roughly one day of time on Earth to recover for each day in space.

These timelines together mean that at best, it might be a 3 to 3.5 year gap in between individual missions for an astronaut. That number doesn't, however, take into account the limited number of seats on available spacecraft to bring people to orbit, which can reduce flight opportunities.

See more

Astronaut flight frequency also depends on how much their origin space agency contributes to the ISS agreement; luckily for Cristoforetti, the European Space Agency (ESA) is among the largest contributors after NASA and Russia.

Cristoforetti also took some time in between space visits to command a nearly two-week underwater mission known as NEEMO (NASA Extreme Environment Mission Operations) 23 in June 2019, which required its own training cycle and recovery.

Given all of these factors, Cristoforetti's return to space as a part of Expedition 67 (which is ongoing) happened seven years after completing her first, nearly 200-day space sojourn in 2014-15 with Expeditions 42 and 43.

Follow Elizabeth Howell on Twitter @howellspace. Follow us on Twitter @ Spacedotcom and on Facebook .

Comments / 1

Related
BGR.com

The terrifying moment a NASA astronaut drifted untethered through space

Space is terrifying. As astronauts navigate around outside space stations and their space shuttles one wrong move can send them hurtling out into a void of darkness. To help mitigate the risk of any such thing happening, NASA has often utilized tethers during spacewalks. But one iconic photo from the 1980s showcases the first untethered spacewalk, and it’s kind of terrifying to think about.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

NASA’s Curiosity Rover Discovers Bizarre Spikes on Mars

NASA’s Curiosity rover has spotted more weird rock formations on Mars, this time shaped like winding plant stems, according to a recent snapshot posted to the mission’s raw image database. The rover photographed the natural Martian sculptures on May 15, just a week after it found a bizarre...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

New NASA Photos Show Human Garbage Littering Mars

The Perseverance rover has been searching the dusty and rocky landscape of Mars' Jezero Crater for signs of life since it landed last year. But now, the rover has spotted human garbage on the surface of the red planet. On Tuesday, the Perseverance team shared on Twitter that they'd spotted...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration

Nasa has shared imagery of a recent flight over Mars in which their rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before.The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s black-and-white navigation camera provided video of its 25th flight, which took place on 18 April.Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date.It first flies over a group of sand ripples and rock fields, before a relatively flat and featureless terrain appears below, providing a good landing spot.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in HollywoodPortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrationsCrying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescuers in Costa Rica
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Ryan Stone
Person
Samantha Cristoforetti
ohmymag.co.uk

NASA’s Mars rover has found ‘something unexpected’

The latest rover to roam around the Red Planet is Perseverance. It has been on Mars since February 18, 2021, and has collected plenty of data already. NASA posted a tweet with Perseverance’s latest find, the best part is they wrote it as if it was the rover tweeting.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Nasa Mars rover spots ‘unexpected’ piece of spacecraft on red planet

Nasa’s Mars rover has spotted an unexpected piece of spacecraft on the surface of the red planet.The Perseverance lander spotted “something unexpected”, it said: what seems to be a piece of metal that was tucked between Martian rocks.The Nasa team that controls the lander believes it is a piece of thermal blanket that probably dropped off Perseverance during its landing on the surface.It was probably part of the descent stage, Nasa said – the “rocket-powered jet pack” that lowered the rover down onto the planet when it arrived last year.Nasa does not know how the blanket would have made it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
BBC

Frozen baby mammoth discovered in Yukon excites Canada

A whole baby woolly mammoth has been found frozen in the permafrost of north-western Canada - the first such discovery in North America. The mummified ice age mammoth is thought to be more than 30,000 years old. It was found by gold miners in Yukon's Klondike region on Tuesday. The...
SCIENCE
Robb Report

Watch: The World’s Deepest Shipwreck Was Just Discovered Nearly 23,000 Feet Under the Sea

Click here to read the full article. Add one more to Victor Vescovo’s growing list of deep-sea discoveries. The founder of Caladan Oceanic, who is an avid underwater explorer, found the world’s deepest shipwreck on Wednesday with help from EYOS Expeditions. The USS Destroyer Escort Samuel B. Roberts (DE-413), or “Sammy B” for short, was launched in 1944 and sank during a battle in the Philippine Sea the same year. It’s been out of sight for nearly 80 years. Until now, that is. Vescovo, alongside sonar specialist Jeremie Morizet of France, successfully located the wreck resting on a slope at a depth...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Space Science#European Space Agency#Italian#1st Tiktok From
Outsider.com

This ‘Gilligan’s Island’ Star Was a Decorated WWII Bombardier Before the Classic Series

Before taking on a role as Professor Roy Hinkley on the classic TV series “Gilligan’s Island,” Russell Johnson was a decorated World War II Bombardier. Snopes confirmed that the “Gilligan’s Island” star, who passed away in January 2014 at the age of 89, served as a bombardier in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He had notably flown 44 combat missions in the Pacific Theater during World War II.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
a-z-animals.com

3 Unclaimed Islands from Across the World

Have you ever been so fed up with the rat race that you want to sail away and establish your own country? It’s technically not impossible, but it’s a difficult proposition. Not only does your runaway island need to lack a governing country, but it also needs to not be some kind of national monument or conservatory.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

NASA is worried SpaceX's Starship could destroy its iconic launch pad 39A

Starship's road to launch has been one of soaring highs and dramatic explosions tempered by grinding regulatory procedures. SpaceX may have just received clearance from the Federal Aviation Administration to launch its fully reusable Starship rocket to orbit from Texas, but another regulatory hurdle could prevent it from reaching the ambitious launch goals set by CEO Elon Musk.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Space.com

Blood-red aurora transforms into 'STEVE' before stargazer's eyes

On March 17, 2015, a blood-red arc of light cut through the sky hundreds of miles above New Zealand. Over the next half hour, an amateur skywatcher observed that arc as it transformed before his eyes into one of Earth's most puzzling atmospheric mysteries — the eerie ribbon of light known as STEVE — newly released images reveal.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

NASA’s Perseverance rover has a strange and unexpected travel companion

NASA’s Perseverance rover is on one of the most critical missions the space agency has ever had on the Red Planet. Tasked with finding evidence of ancient life in a part of the planet believed to be an ancient river delta, the rover has discovered a number of intriguing things. Now, though, it also seems to have picked up an unexpected traveling companion. Perseverance has a pet rock.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Space.com

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy