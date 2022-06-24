ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

Crews Rescue Stranded Hiker on Lone Peak in Big Sky

By Jesse James
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue crews located and transported a stranded hiker on Lone Peak on Thursday in Big Sky, Montana. According to a press release, Gallatin County 911 received a call from Big Sky Ski Patrol about a hiker that was stranded on Lone Peak Thursday, June 23 at...

