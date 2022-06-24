ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Montana, I See Clearly Now, And You’re More Beautiful Than Ever.

By Derek Wolf
96.7 KISS FM
96.7 KISS FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So I did something life-changing this week. After years of thinking and talking about it, I decided to get rid of my full-time glasses for good, thanks to my friends over at Vance Thompson Vision here in Bozeman. I first started wearing glasses in 3rd grade. I was struggling...

bozemanskissfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
XL Country 100.7

These Are All Over Montana, So What’s The Problem?

I have come to the conclusion that there is perhaps some confusion in the state of Montana. I have noticed this a lot more lately, and maybe it's because I am getting older, crabbier, and perhaps a little more irritable. OR maybe it's because I am following the law and don't drive like I have my head in the clouds.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Places For Meat in The Bozeman Area

Nothing is better on a beautiful day off than getting friends and family together and grilling the day away. The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and if the weather stays gorgeous, it will be a perfect time to get the grill or smoker out and cook some meats. Whether you are cooking steaks, burgers, chicken, or whatever protein you love, you should take full advantage of these summer days.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
yourbigsky.com

No trigger ban in Montana

Abortion will remain legal in Montana for the foreseeable future. “Some States have a “trigger ban,” which means abortion bans go into effect now that Roe v. Wade is overturned. For example, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota have trigger bans, but Montana does not have a “trigger ban,” Attorney and Legal ExpertSean Bracken with Bracken Law Firm said.
MONTANA STATE
Mountain Journal

Remember 2018 When 'Creative Destruction' Leveled A Bozeman Trailer Park To Create 'More Prosperity'?

Four years later, Tim Crawford wonders how much empathy the new Bozeman has for those that prosperity sent packing. EDITOR'S NOTE: This column by T.H Crawford appeared originally in spring 2018 and was written by him in response to the demolition of a trailer park that was turned into condo/town houses whose values were well beyond the reach of longtime working class citizens. That gap accelerated in the wake of Covid arriving in 2020. Some of the inhabitants of the trailer park were single parents raising kids, elderly and people with disabilities. Nowhere, be it in Bozeman, Big Sky, Jackson, Wyo or Teton Valley, Idaho is there any indication that the free-market, even as the construction industry seeks less regulation, is appreciably making a positive impact in addressing the growing affordable housing crisis. Rather, the free market has only made it worse, observers say. MoJo is sharing Crawford's column again because it is more timely than when it was presciently written. As he says, Bozeman's "community visioning" process initiated by local government has proved to be a failure.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Amuse Bouche: five feet high and rising

In his song “Five Feet High and Rising,” Johnny Cash sings: “My mama always taught me that good things come from adversity if we put our faith in the lord. We couldn’t see much good in the flood waters when they were causing us to have to leave home. But when the water went down, we found that it had washed a load of rich black bottom dirt across our land. The following year we had the best cotton crop we’d ever had.”
BIG SKY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Doctor#Eye Surgery
Daily Montanan

Recommendation to cut minimum counselor-to-student ratio in Montana draws fire

Kaden Sheridan felt anxious to go to class after he went through a four-hour lockdown his freshman year of high school when a student dropped a loaded handgun magazine on campus. At the time, Sheridan worried about his brother, also in school. No one knew what the owner of the weapon had been planning in […] The post Recommendation to cut minimum counselor-to-student ratio in Montana draws fire appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
ksl.com

10 things to do with your family in Montana

BIG SKY COUNTRY — On paper, Montana is ideally structured for family vacations. It's in the top five U.S. states for size and in the bottom five for population density, meaning there's a vast amount of space to explore. It also boasts eight national parks and 55 state parks, most notably Glacier National Park and three of Yellowstone National Park's five gates.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

Stockman Bank establishes Montana relief fund

(Billings, MT) Stockman Bank has established the Montana Flood Relief Fund to assist those affected by record flooding across Montana this week. Thousands of residents and tourists have been trapped and isolated by the rising waters, which have also caused significant damage to roads, bridges and homes along area rivers and lowlands.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
96.7 KISS FM

Don’t Miss These Popular American Idol Winners in Montana

If you're still trying to make plans to celebrate Independence Day in Montana, here's a celebration that you won't want to miss. If you want to see how Montanans celebrate the 4th of July, you need to head to Roundup for the 17th Annual Roundup Independence Days Extravaganza (also known as R.I.D.E). It's happening July 1 - 4 in Roundup.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Have You Been To The Best Music Venue in Montana?

Montana has incredible music venues across the state, but which spot is the best?. Love Exploring made a list of Every State's Best Music Venue, and the pick for Montana is a perfect venue. Montana has several fantastic music venues in the state, from Missoula, Bozeman, and even Billings. So which music venue did they choose?
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Montana Summer Yard Games

The weather will be perfect for friends or family to head out to the backyard and have summer fun. I love this time of the year when the weather is terrific to be outside and enjoy the company around you. If you are lucky enough to have a yard to enjoy, you need to take full advantage of these beautiful days. Why? Well, nothing is better than playing yard games on beautiful summer days.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

8 Great Record Stores You Need to Check Out in Montana

If you're a vinyl addict looking for a place to get your fix in Montana, here are some awesome record stores that you need to check out. If you think vinyl records are a thing of the past, think again. Vinyl records have once again become extremely popular. Many mainstream artists have been releasing new music on vinyl, which has helped boost the popularity of it.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy