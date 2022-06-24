ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Guess who's back in the house (music scene); plus 'Would it Kill You to Laugh'

By B.A. Parker
NPR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a matter of days Beyoncé and Drake both released music that nods to House music. Neither of them are queer, but the they're borrowing from a genre that was liberating for Black queer...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
shefinds

You May Want To Sit Down Before You See The Black Dress J-Lo Wore To The Tribeca Film Festival—She’s Showing So Much Skin!

Jennifer Lopez made sure all eyes were on her when she attended the premiere of her new Netflix documentary Halftime, at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City on Wednesday, June 8th. And let’s just say that it was very clear that the “On My Way” singer – along with her famously incredible figure – was the star of the show!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Mendoza
Person
Kate Berlant
Pitchfork

Listen to Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul”

As promised, Beyoncé has released the new song “Break My Soul.” The track features a synth line reminiscent of Robin S.’ classic house hit “Show Me Love” and a vocal sample of Big Freedia’s “Explode,” from the 2014 LP Just Be Free: “Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest.” Listen to “Break My Soul” below. Read Pitchfork’s track review of “Break My Soul.”
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Music#Twitter Npritsbeenamin
Daily Mail

'That wasn't a joke!' Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden makes awkward blunder as she tells teen comic Eva Abley with cerebral palsy that she has 'funny bones'

Amanda Holden suffered an awkward moment on Wednesday night's live Britain's Got Talent semi final. The TV star, 51, was left red faced after she told teenage comic Eva Abley, who has cerebral palsy, that she had 'funny bones.'. Eva, 14, was being critiqued by Amanda and her fellow judges...
CELEBRITIES
People

NeNe Leakes Enjoys Red Carpet Date Night with Nyonisela Sioh, Says New Love 'Put a Smile on My Face'

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leakes and boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh were quite the pair in matching blue outfits on Sunday's 2022 BET Awards red carpet. Leakes, who can currently be seen in the BET+ reality show College Hill: Celebrity Edition, opened up about how her relationship with Sioh has helped her after she lost husband Gregg to colon cancer last September.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Us Weekly

Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

No one does a wedding quite like Hollywood's A-listers, and for some, one ceremony just isn’t enough! Whether they’re celebrating a milestone anniversary, like Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, or recommitting to one another following a rough patch, like Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne or Beyoncé and Jay-Z, plenty of stars have taken a second plunge with […]
RELATIONSHIPS
TVLine

Sistas Recap: Bayo's Secret Comes Out — And It's Not What We Expected

Click here to read the full article. We never could have guessed that the biggest twist on this week’s Sistas would come courtesy of *triple-checks notes* Bayo. Wednesday’s episode, which we’ll break down more fully in a moment, ended with a couple of lookie-loos sneaking photos of Danni and Sabrina at the supermarket. Naturally, Danni assumed that the grocery gawkers had their eyes on her, but that wasn’t the case. It turns out that Bayo really is royalty! And not only did his date with Sabrina make front-page news in his home country, but there’s also speculation that she might become his...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Even as She Recuperates, Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Returns to Work as Brooke — and She’s Already On a Roll

“I really appreciate everyone’s help to make my life a bit easier at this moment in time.”. May was a month that The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) might just like to forget, but since breaking three bones in her ankle over Mother’s Day weekend, the soap vet is recuperating nicely and has returned to work — with a new set of wheels. Lang posted a photo of herself with a special knee walker that will make things easier for her to get around the CBS studios.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy