Guess who's back in the house (music scene); plus 'Would it Kill You to Laugh'

Click here to read the full article. We never could have guessed that the biggest twist on this week’s Sistas would come courtesy of *triple-checks notes* Bayo. Wednesday’s episode, which we’ll break down more fully in a moment, ended with a couple of lookie-loos sneaking photos of Danni and Sabrina at the supermarket. Naturally, Danni assumed that the grocery gawkers had their eyes on her, but that wasn’t the case. It turns out that Bayo really is royalty! And not only did his date with Sabrina make front-page news in his home country, but there’s also speculation that she might become his...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO