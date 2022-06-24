ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear mayoral candidates appear onstage together for the first time

 3 days ago

Voters caught a glimpse Thursday of the two candidates vying for mayor of the ninth-fastest growing city in the country.

Joe Pizzllo, who was appointed mayor last December and Carlita Cotton, a write-in candidate for mayor, took the stage together for the first time.

The forum, organized by the Goodyear Independent and moderated by Independent editor Madeline Ackley Salazar, didn’t start off without a hitch: Cotton arrived late by about a half-hour.

Candidates were given the opportunity to introduce themselves, and discuss issues facing the city of Goodyear, their records and leadership abilities.

READ: Pizzillo faces write-in challenger in August primary

A reader wrote in and asked Pizzillo about high average response times for five out of Goodyear’s seven fire stations. Just two stations had average response times under six minutes, and one fire station had an average response time of nearly 13 minutes.

“You have been a member of the council since 2009. Is this satisfactory to you?,” the reader posited to Pizzillo.

He responded that it was not satisfactory, but maintained that public safety is among his top priorities.

“Our goal is to keep it within four minutes,” Pizzillo said. “But unfortunately…how were spread out, its going to take us a while to meet all those needs.”

He added that the city will be adding new jobs and increasing funding to first responders.

Pizzillo touted his experience as a city leader and emphasized his institutional knowledge.

Watch the candidates for mayor discuss their records and visions for the city of Goodyear:

Cotton took a different approach, stating that her decade in academia and life experiences have prepared her to lead the city she has called home for three years. She also said that she hopes to “open the doors” to people not traditionally involved in local government.

Cotton has never served in elected office, but brushed off questions regarding her lack of governmental experience.

“Well first let’s start by saying there are no ‘lack of,’ right? So, that in itself is not only incorrect but it's an extremely moot point,” Cotton responded to a moderator question.

“It’s not that I want to be mayor, it’s just that I feel capable to oversee and understand…holistically what the city needs,” Cotton said at another point in the forum, calling herself a “visionary” and “constant evolver.”

She also made a vague accusation of nepotism within the city of Goodyear but denied making such a claim when it was brought up during audience questions.

In closing statements, Pizzillo again touted his 20 years experience within the city and stated that he hopes to raise the quality of life for all residents.

“I have a passion for the city…I really care about everybody in this community,” he said.

Cotton stated that she would like to see a city that is more accessible and leaders who are relatable. “It's not just about saving money or creating multiple stains of income. It’s also about knowing and understanding intimately what the needs are of the community,” she said.

Voters will decide who will lead the city in a primary election on Aug. 2. Click here to learn more about the candidates and click here to read their responses to our candidate questionnaire.

Madeline Ackley Salazar can be reached at mackley@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @Mkayackley.

Comments / 4

LUVINLIFE❤
3d ago

can we get better candidates? 1st off I'm not voting 4 someone who comes late, tells me a lot about the person. We don't have anyone more qualified?

Reply
4
 

