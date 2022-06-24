ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Is Your Garden Hurting Your Home’s Foundation?

trianglegardener.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether you have a large front lawn, a generous backyard, or both, if you’re a North Carolina homeowner that wants to add a little something to your land, a garden might come to mind! But while your garden will certainly beautify your property and provide you with a fun way to...

www.trianglegardener.com

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

The 6 Best Flowers to Line Your Border Garden

Planting flower borders can be a challenge, especially when you have to determine which varieties work best in this area of your garden. With so many options to choose from, you might start to wonder if having a border garden is necessary altogether, or whether you should simply fill in the space with plants and shrubs you already have. There are several benefits to filling this space strategically, though, starting with color and scale, says Pamm Cooper, an extension educator at the University of Connecticut Home and Garden Education Center. They structure the space, "especially if they are the foreground for a fence, stone wall, or building in the background—or a softener for a hardscape such as a driveway or sidewalk," she says.
GARDENING
BHG

How to Get Rid of Ants from Your Home Using Natural Remedies

According to National Geographic, there are more than 10,000 known species of ants in the world. Often confused with termites, most ants are harmless. But carpenter ants can damage wood, and ant varieties like fire ants, harvester ants, field ants, and crazy ants can bite or sting people and pets.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
purewow.com

How to Grow Lavender in Your Garden

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. If you’re not able to jet off to Provence this summer to tour the lavender fields, why not grow your...
GARDENING
Allrecipes.com

How to Sharpen Your Kitchen Knives at Home

A dull knife is a dangerous knife. It's true, you're far more likely to accidentally cut yourself when using a dull knife than a sharp one. A dull knife requires you to push harder in order to work through whatever you're cutting. In contrast, a sharp knife glides through the item being cut with ease, requiring much less force.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garden Plants#Flowers
BobVila

I Let My Lawn Grow for No Mow May—Here’s What Happened

No Mow May was started in 2019 by citizen scientists in the United Kingdom as part of a conservation study to support struggling pollinators. Homeowners were encouraged to leave their lawn mowers in storage through the month of May and allow their lawn weeds to grow and bloom. The idea was that participants’ lawns could then produce essential pollen and nectar for bees and other pollinators during the critical period in which they were emerging from hibernation.
APPLETON, WI
Family Handyman

Why Is Poison Hemlock So Dangerous?

Poison hemlock is a plant of legend and infamy. While it’s a favorite weapon for murder mystery writers, its most recognized use was in the forced suicide of a well-known Greek philosopher in 399 B.C. “Poison hemlock is the famed plant that killed Socrates,” says Em Shipman, executive director...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Allergy
Simplemost

How To Get Rid Of Water Stains From Your Ceiling

When water stains appear on your ceiling, you know it’s time to do some detective work. These stains are usually a side effect of a roof, heating appliance or plumbing leak that dripped through the ceiling and evaporated. Once the water dries, it leaves a residue of discolored mineral deposits.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

The Best Tomato Cages for Your Garden

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Tomato cages keep vining fruit off the ground and encourage plants to grow upward and thrive. When researching the best tomato cages, we...
HOME & GARDEN
Gin Lee

Collecting pine cones for pine nuts

One of the most awesome things about pine trees is collecting pine cones to use for decorating baskets, etc. for home decor. But did you know that every closed pine cone is also loaded with pine nuts? Today I decided that I wanted to try collecting a few pine cones to retrieve some pine nuts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy