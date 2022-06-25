Man arrested for Hanahan murder from last year

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody in connection to a nightclub shooting in Colleton County that left two people dead and two others injured. Shaun Kelly, 38, is charged with two counts of murder and is being held at the Colleton County Detention Center ahead of a bond hearing.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police have arrested a man in connection to a February shooting which left three people injured and one juvenile dead. Deandre D. Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by person's unlawful.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) on Tuesday charged a Williamsburg County man for shooting at a deputy. Willie John Dansby Jr. (52) is charge with first degree assault and battery for a June 25 incident during which he allegedly shot at a Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Corporal. Dansby […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead early Wednesday. According to authorities, around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 3600 block of Dorchester Road after learning of a possible shooting. At the scene, officials...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person has died after a reported shooting in downtown Charleston late Tuesday night. According to Charleston Police, officers responded to reports of shots fired at approximately 11:40 p.m. around Radcliffe and King Street. Authorities said a man was found on the ground near a...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston man to the hospital Monday night. Deputies responded at about 10:15 p.m. Monday to Trident Hospital to meet with the gunshot victim, Lt. Rick Carson said. The victim told deputies...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 52-year-old Willie John Dansby, Jr. with Assault and Battery 1st Degree on Tuesday. Dansby shot in the direction of a Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy involved in the encounter was not injured in the shooting. SLED was requested to investigate by Williamsburg […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the North Charleston boy who died two days after being struck by a vehicle. De’Shawn Dow, 13, died at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital Friday at 9:20 p.m. from blunt force injuries he suffered in a crash with a vehicle, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police have charged a man accused of stealing mail directly from mailboxes. Police responded to the subdivision of Summer Ridge on May 28 in reference to an individual stealing mail. According to police, video captured a red pickup truck opening a resident's mailbox and...
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Two people are facing charges following an armed robbery incident in North Charleston early Saturday morning. According to police, around 1:15 a.m., officers responded to Sumner Avenue after learning of the crime. Arriving officers met with the four victims, who said a woman and...
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Colleton County man is facing charges after his co-conspirator was shot and killed during an attempted catalytic converter theft, according to a press release from the Colleton County Sheriff's Office. Hunter Plummer, 21, is being charged under a new statute -- damaging property...
ORANGEBURG, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agents charged three men with vehicle crimes in Orangeburg, SC. 37-year-old Frank Edwinn Easterlin of Rowesville, SC, 31-year-old Jonathan Carter Easterlin of Orangeburg, SC, and 40-year-old Harvin Antwain Spigner, of St. Matthews, SC were each charged with multiple vehicle crimes. SLED was requested to investigate by […]
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four South Carolinians have pled guilty in connection to PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan fraud. Lori Hammond, 53 of Summerville, Catherine Needham, 36, of Manning, Jontrell Wright, 35, of Holly Hill, and Christopher Conrad, 39, of Holly Hill, have all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and wire fraud.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Memorial Day in downtown Charleston, a shooting on South Street left a dozen people injured. Now, two property owners on South Street will face a jury trial this fall. Dan Riccio, Director of Livability and Tourism, says livability court is a criminal court in Charleston...
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman was arrested after allegedly running a mail drug operation at Lieber Correctional Facility in Dorchester County. Lisa D. Avins, 62, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of distribution of methamphetamines, two counts of possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, five counts of providing contraband to a prisoner, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of possession of meth.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a motel Saturday night. Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Curtis "Eddie" Smith, a friend and former client of Alex Murdaugh's, is set to have a bond hearing on Tuesday after being arrested on several new State Grand Jury charges. Smith was arrested in Colleton County on Friday, June 24 on four counts of...
