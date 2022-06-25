ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanahan, SC

Man arrested for Hanahan murder from last year

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been arrested in connection to a murder in Hanahan last year....

NCPD charges man with attempted murder in February shooting on S. Allen Drive

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police have arrested a man in connection to a February shooting which left three people injured and one juvenile dead. Deandre D. Brown, 21, was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by person's unlawful.
Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
Deputies: Man shot after entering his own home

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent a North Charleston man to the hospital Monday night. Deputies responded at about 10:15 p.m. Monday to Trident Hospital to meet with the gunshot victim, Lt. Rick Carson said. The victim told deputies...
SLED charges Williamsburg County man with assault, battery

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – Agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 52-year-old Willie John Dansby, Jr. with Assault and Battery 1st Degree on Tuesday. Dansby shot in the direction of a Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy involved in the encounter was not injured in the shooting. SLED was requested to investigate by Williamsburg […]
Man shot twice while retrieving charger for ankle monitor from North Charleston home: DCSO

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Monday evening that left a man injured, deputies say. At approximately 10:30 p.m., deputies arrived to Trident Medical Center to speak with the 41-year-old victim. The man told deputies he was on his way to his residence on Peppertree Lane to retrieve the charger for his ankle monitor.
Coroner identifies 13-year-old who died after North Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office released the name of the North Charleston boy who died two days after being struck by a vehicle. De’Shawn Dow, 13, died at the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital Friday at 9:20 p.m. from blunt force injuries he suffered in a crash with a vehicle, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
SLED: Three men charged with multiple vehicle crimes

ORANGEBURG, SC (WJBF) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Agents charged three men with vehicle crimes in Orangeburg, SC. 37-year-old Frank Edwinn Easterlin of Rowesville, SC, 31-year-old Jonathan Carter Easterlin of Orangeburg, SC, and 40-year-old Harvin Antwain Spigner, of St. Matthews, SC were each charged with multiple vehicle crimes. SLED was requested to investigate by […]
Four suspects plead guilty to PPP loan fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Four South Carolinians have pled guilty in connection to PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan fraud. Lori Hammond, 53 of Summerville, Catherine Needham, 36, of Manning, Jontrell Wright, 35, of Holly Hill, and Christopher Conrad, 39, of Holly Hill, have all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and wire fraud.
Sumter woman arrested in connection with mail drug operation at prison

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter woman was arrested after allegedly running a mail drug operation at Lieber Correctional Facility in Dorchester County. Lisa D. Avins, 62, was arrested and charged with 10 counts of distribution of methamphetamines, two counts of possession of suboxone with intent to distribute, five counts of providing contraband to a prisoner, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of possession of meth.
Man arrested in Saturday night shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a motel Saturday night. Darnell Dwayne Brown, 34, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
