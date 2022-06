Last year, the young Jacksonville rapper SpotemGottem caught a break when his single “Beat Box” became a viral hit that inspired a lot of other rappers’ freestyles. But it doesn’t seem like SpotemGottem’s life has gotten a whole lot easier since that happened. Last year, after “Beat Box” blew up, SpotemGottem, whose real name is Nehemiah Harden, was arrested for pointing a gun at a hotel employee, and he was also shot in both legs when someone fired 22 bullets into his car, in what police called a “road rage” incident. Now, SpotemGottem has been arrested after a jet ski chase, the type of thing that usually only happens in Grand Theft Auto games.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO