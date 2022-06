At 10:20 p.m. officers of the Johnson City Police Department were dispatched to the area of 503 W. Main St., involving a suspicious male in a stolen vehicle that was reported earlier that evening. Officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle and the driver refused to stop. The vehicle was eventually stopped after the operator continued down the dead end road of Garden Drive. The driver was identified as Hector Flores. Flores was arrested and transported to the Washington County Detention Center where he was charged with theft of motor vehicle and felony evading arrest. He was awaiting a court appearance in Washington County Sessions Court on Monday, June 27, at 1:30 p.m. with a total bond of $8,000.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO