With Prime Day deals just around the corner, Amazon is offering another shortcut to getting your wallet topped up before the main event. You can claim $20 in credit (opens in new tab) to use on purchases over $40 during the official sale simply by uploading your first image to the Amazon Photos app. However, this offer is strictly reserved for Prime members, and this must be your first upload to the service.

INTERNET ・ 4 DAYS AGO