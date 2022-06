Explore each of the 14 restaurants in Phase One of the trail. Scroll down and use the map to see what restaurants may be grouped together for an easy tasting tour. On the heels of North Carolina’s impressive representation at the 2022 James Beard Awards and surging traveler interest in food and drink experiences, Visit Jacksonville NC shares exciting food news: The tourism development authority is launching a new International Food Trail. A landing page and map on the website will make it easier for visitors to find Jacksonville and Onslow County hidden culinary gems.

JACKSONVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO