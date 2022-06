(WSYR-TV) — Three burglars from Ohio have been arrested after breaking into a North Syracuse home and tying up a man and a woman inside, police say. According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, the trio entered the home on the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, armed with three guns. They then tied up a woman and man inside the home. A 15-year-old was able to call 911 to alert police that their home was being robbed. The woman and man both suffered minor injuries, while the three children were unharmed, police say.

NORTH SYRACUSE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO