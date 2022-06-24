5 lottery teams closer to 2023 playoff contention after the NBA draft

When teams are picking at the top of the NBA Draft, it’s usually due to losing a lot of games in the proceeding season. So predicting that one of those teams is going to make the playoffs in the next year is extremely bold.

When it does happen, it’s often a team with a pre-established core bouncing back from a down year due to injuries. In that case, the newly acquired rookie doesn’t always contribute much to the winning — like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, who were lottery picks of the Warriors last year.

Every once in a while, though, a rookie slides into a budding situation and immediately contributes to a playoff push. This past season, Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes was an integral part of Toronto’s return to the playoffs, and Evan Mobley nearly helped the Cavs get in.

Playoff odds aren’t available for the 2022-23 season yet, but once they are, these are the non-playoff lottery teams with the best chance to make similar runs with the help of their newly acquired rookies.

Indiana Pacers

Draft pick: Bennedict Mathurin at No. 6

Last playoff appearance: 2019-20

Conference odds: +30000 (t-14th)

The Pacers were easily one of the worst teams in the NBA by the end of the regular season, losing 10 straight games to close the year. But they were also extremely shorthanded, with players like Myles Turner and Malcolm Brodgdon sidelined. Barring trades, those players alongside a sniper like Buddy Hield give this team a decent blend of veterans and youth. That includes Mathurin, Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte.

Portland Trail Blazers

Draft pick: Shaedon Sharpe at No. 7

Last playoff appearance: 2020-21

Conference odds: +5000 (11th)

Portland partly falls into that category of teams with a chance to make a push regardless of how well their rookie plays, because they’ll have Damian Lillard returning from injury. But the way the front office gutted this roster last season makes a playoff appearance far from a lock. Sharpe has a chance to come in and have an immediate impact as a shooter and defender on a team led by Lillard, the newly-acquired Jerami Grant, Josh Hart and Anfernee Simons.

Sacramento Kings

Draft pick: Keegan Murray at No. 4

Last playoff appearance: 2005-06

Conference odds: +20000 (t-12th)

Say what you want about the Tyrese Haliburton trade, but the acquisition of All-Star center Domantas Sabonis sped up this team’s timeline. They finished last season four games out of the play-in tournament, but should take a step forward in a full year of Sabonis paired with De’Aaron Fox. Add in Harrison Barnes, the continued development of last year’s first-rounder Davion Mitchell and the potential scoring punch of Murray, and this team might be able to sneak in.

San Antonio Spurs

Draft pick: Jeremy Sochan at No. 9 (also Malaki Branham at No. 20 and Blake Wesley at No. 25)

Last playoff appearance: 2018-19

Conference odds: +20000 (t-12th)

This pick is extremely contingent on what the Spurs do with Dejounte Murray. Because if they trade the first-time All-Star, as the rumor mill has suggested they might, they don’t have a shot. With Murray, the Spurs made the play-in tournament, so they clearly aren’t far. Sochan adds much-needed size to a front-court that includes Jakob Poeltl and Keldon Johnson. And his defensive prowess could ease the pressure on all the young developing pieces the Spurs have in the backcourt and on the wings.

Washington Wizards

Draft pick: Johnny Davis at No. 10

Last playoff appearance: 2020-21

Conference odds: +20000 (t-12th)

The Wizards have a Bradley Beal problem they need to address first, and that’s convincing the All-Star guard they’re ready to win now. If he re-signs with the team this summer, it’ll signal that he believes they are. After several years of drafting in the lottery, Washington needs players like Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija ready to contribute to winning alongside the vets like Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma. Davis could help fill a need as a perimeter defender and playmaker.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).