San Diego, CA

DUI Driver Crashes Into 3 Parked Cars | San Diego

By Christian
onscene.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article06.23.2022 | 1:29 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the sedan was eastbound on Logan Ave, when he crossed...

44-year-old man dead after being hit by a car in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)

44-year-old man dead after being hit by a car in Encinitas (Encinitas, CA)Nationwide Report. A 44-year-old man lost his life after a vehicle drove through the shrubbery and hit him while he was lying near some bushes in an Encinitas parking lot on Friday afternoon. As per the initial information, the fatal incident took place just before 3:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank & Trust on North El Camino Real [...]
Police believe homeless man killed popular veterinarian during burglary

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Police Department has confirmed the man accused of killing a popular veterinarian in the Rolando area earlier this month lived on the streets. For many Rolando residents, it’s their worst fears confirmed. For months, neighbors have been documenting the growing problem and say several of the homeless people have become increasingly aggressive.
Border Patrol Agent & Two Immigrants Injured in Pursuit Crash | San Diego

06.24.2022 | 6:24 AM | SAN DIEGO – Border Patrol Agents watched the male driver of the white car pick up 3 males believed to be undocumented immigrants in the eastern area of Otay Mesa. The Agents attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver fled at high speed. The smuggler missed the turn onto the northbound SR-125 (Toll Road) from eastbound Otay Mesa Rd. and with the BP Agent close behind, both drivers went off of the roadway and hit a large ditch crashing into the embankment of the SR-125. All 4 men in the car were apprehended. The smuggler/driver and one male in the front seats suffered major injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The BP Agent suffered minor injuries and was also transported to a hospital. The other 2 undocumented immigrants were arrested. A CalFire Engine was on its way to Otay Mtn. to rescue an undocumented immigrant and witnessed the crash and was on the scene immediately to help with the injuries. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Carbon Cub Pilot Loses Control After Landing | El Cajon

06.26.2022 | 10:37 AM | EL CAJON – A small passenger plane with two males on board crashed after landing at the airfield. The pilot stated that he is experienced, but lost control of the plane and went off of the runway after landing. The plane tipped over. Both...
Vehicle runs over a man lying on the grass in a parking lot

Encinitas, CA–A man lying on the grass near a row of shrubs was killed Friday when a vehicle rolled over a curb and struck the 44-year-old victim on an embankment below the parking spaces, authorities said. The incident occurred around 3:43 p.m. in the parking lot of Enterprise Bank,...
