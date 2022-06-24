ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, PA

New Jersey man accused of soliciting nude pictures from young sisters on TikTok

 3 days ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (TCD) -- A 26-year-old man from New Jersey was arrested after allegedly soliciting explicit photos from two juvenile sisters via TikTok.

According to a news release from the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, the Montgomery County Detective Bureau was alerted on April 20 by a father of two girls, ages 11 and 12, who had been asked to send nude photos through TikTok direct messages. The alleged solicitation happened between April 17 and April 20.

One of the girls reportedly told her father that she had sent a naked picture of herself to the solicitor. "Both girls began receiving texts from another phone number, who was purported to be the 14-year-old sister of the original texter but was actually the defendant in both cases," the District Attorney’s Office says.

Upon further investigation, investigators were reportedly able to trace the original phone number and the corresponding IP address for the computer to a business account linked to Ryan Corcoran’s father, Michael Corcoran.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, a search warrant was served on the home, and Ryan Corcoran told detectives the cellphone number belonged to him. Both the girls’ numbers and their photos were reportedly stored on his phone.

Corcoran was arrested on felony charges of child pornography, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communications facility, the District Attorney’s Office says.

On June 13, Corcoran was reportedly arraigned, and his bail was set at $50,000. According to the District Attorney’s Office, Corcoran posted bail and was released. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on June 27.

In a statement, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said, "This defendant was reaching out to random young girls on a social media platform and soliciting them to take photos of themselves in sexually explicit poses, clearly creating child pornographic images."

Steele added, "This is another example that there are predators out there on the internet trying to take advantage of young, innocent children. Parents need to be ever-vigilant to protect their children from these predators."

