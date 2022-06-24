ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

Crews Rescue Stranded Hiker on Lone Peak in Big Sky

By Jesse James
MY 103.5
MY 103.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Gallatin County Sheriff Search & Rescue crews located and transported a stranded hiker on Lone Peak on Thursday in Big Sky, Montana. According to a press release, Gallatin County 911 received a call from Big Sky Ski Patrol about a hiker that was stranded on Lone Peak Thursday, June 23 at...

my1035.com

Comments / 0

Related
montanarightnow.com

Injured skier rescued in the Bridger Range

GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - On June 26, 2022 at 12:55pm, Gallatin County 911 received a call for an injured skier on the Great One couloir in the Bridger Range. As a group of skiers made their way down the slope, one hit a hard, icy, patch of snow. The skier lost control and fell about 100ft down the slope and was eventually stopped by another member of the party. The individual sustained injuries to their head, neck, hands and legs.
GALLATIN COUNTY, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Best Places For Meat in The Bozeman Area

Nothing is better on a beautiful day off than getting friends and family together and grilling the day away. The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and if the weather stays gorgeous, it will be a perfect time to get the grill or smoker out and cook some meats. Whether you are cooking steaks, burgers, chicken, or whatever protein you love, you should take full advantage of these summer days.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

These Montana Towns Have More To Offer Than You’d Expect

With the flooding that took place throughout Montana just a couple of weeks ago, smaller communities surrounding the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park are doing their best to thrive in a time when tourism is their main source of income. There is so much more to these towns than...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Sky, MT
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Gallatin County, MT
Crime & Safety
Gallatin County, MT
Accidents
Montana State
Montana Accidents
Big Sky, MT
Crime & Safety
State
Montana State
County
Gallatin County, MT
Big Sky, MT
Accidents
explorebigsky.com

Amuse Bouche: five feet high and rising

In his song “Five Feet High and Rising,” Johnny Cash sings: “My mama always taught me that good things come from adversity if we put our faith in the lord. We couldn’t see much good in the flood waters when they were causing us to have to leave home. But when the water went down, we found that it had washed a load of rich black bottom dirt across our land. The following year we had the best cotton crop we’d ever had.”
BIG SKY, MT
Mountain Journal

Remember 2018 When 'Creative Destruction' Leveled A Bozeman Trailer Park To Create 'More Prosperity'?

Four years later, Tim Crawford wonders how much empathy the new Bozeman has for those that prosperity sent packing. EDITOR'S NOTE: This column by T.H Crawford appeared originally in spring 2018 and was written by him in response to the demolition of a trailer park that was turned into condo/town houses whose values were well beyond the reach of longtime working class citizens. That gap accelerated in the wake of Covid arriving in 2020. Some of the inhabitants of the trailer park were single parents raising kids, elderly and people with disabilities. Nowhere, be it in Bozeman, Big Sky, Jackson, Wyo or Teton Valley, Idaho is there any indication that the free-market, even as the construction industry seeks less regulation, is appreciably making a positive impact in addressing the growing affordable housing crisis. Rather, the free market has only made it worse, observers say. MoJo is sharing Crawford's column again because it is more timely than when it was presciently written. As he says, Bozeman's "community visioning" process initiated by local government has proved to be a failure.
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

Section of Yellowstone River closed due to damaged power lines

MISSOULA, Mont. — A small section of Yellowstone River near Livingston is closed to all recreation due to overhanging powerlines damaged by recent flooding, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. Three miles of the river is closed from the Highway 89 Bridge Fishing Access Site to Sheep Mountain...
LIVINGSTON, MT
eastidahonews.com

Business in West Yellowstone not yet back to normal as park reopens

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana — With Yellowstone National Park’s west entrance reopening this week, businesses in West Yellowstone, Montana, can breathe a sigh of relief. The park reopened three of its five entrances Wednesday, with an alternating license plate system determining who is able to enter on a given day.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Accident#Big Sky Ski Patrol#Gcssar
MY 103.5

Here’s a Really Great Way to Help the Red Lodge Community

If you're looking for a way to help Montanans that have been affected by flooding, you have quite a few options. Since historic flooding ravaged Montana towns and forced Yellowstone National Park to temporarily close, several GoFundMe pages and other fundraising events have been created to help flood victims in Montana.
RED LODGE, MT
MY 103.5

What Movie Should Be Set In Montana?

Montana is a great setting for almost any film, but especially a horror movie. And we've found a film that would be perfect for a Montana setting. I am a fan of movies made and set in Montana but also a massive horror movie guy. I can't get enough of them. I fall asleep watching horror movies frequently. I'm particularly fond of one decade of horror films; the 1980s. There are horror movie classics like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Friday The 13th, and many others.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

One Montana Town Makes a List of Coolest Small Cities in America

I feel like the authors of articles like this never get the credit they deserve for writing something that a bunch of people really enjoyed reading. Instead, they probably only hear from those that want to complain about their city not making the list. I suppose we can all make an argument about what makes the place we live so unique. And we can probably make some valid points about Missoula having the qualifications to make this specific list. But only one place in Montana gets the honors of being named to Thrillist's list of the 16 Coolest Small Cities in America.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Montana Facing Abandonment Issues?

Last year I wrote an article about a little Bronco that sat outside my apartment for MONTHS. I finally went up and looked to see how long it had been sitting there and it was over a year. I have moved since then, but it seems to be an issue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
MY 103.5

8 Fun Events in SW Montana This Weekend

Brew fests, live music, kid-friendly events, and more. Thursday, June 23rd: Thursday Night Front Porch Pickin' w/ Double D Jug Band - Happening at Follow Yer' Nose BBQ (4 Overlook Road, Emigrant). Music 6pm to 9pm. Bluegrass fun right here! John and Martin Degroot (DD, y'all), Mike Singer, Kenny Williams, Uriah Price.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Popular Celebrity Sends Uplifting Message To MT Flood Victims

As Montanans continue to recover from historic flooding on Monday, June 13, they have seen support from a variety of public figures and celebrities including the cast of the popular TV show Yellowstone, Miranda Lambert, and more. The latest celebrity to publicly declare their support for flood victims in Montana...
LIVINGSTON, MT
MY 103.5

3 Bedroom Homes For Sale In Bozeman. Check Them Out

Let's be honest, rent prices are constantly increasing and personally, it scares me to know that when my lease is up, I will most likely be forced to pay more per month OR move again. It's stressful and quite frankly, it disgusts me. I will sometimes go to Zillow and...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Thinking Of Moving To Bozeman? My Top 5 Things You Need To Know.

We're all aware that Bozeman is a popular place, with lots of people moving here every day. Many come here for school, others for a job, and some just because they love the outdoors and the whole "Bozeman" vibe. Of course, when it comes to relocating to a new area, there are always some growing pains and a few hiccups.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman Cannabis Users Are Really Happy About This

There's a 20% statewide tax on recreational cannabis and a 4% tax on medical cannabis sales in Montana, but voters in many counties throughout the state recently approved a local-option tax on the primary ballot as well. Yellowstone, Park, Dawson, and Missoula counties already have the local-option tax on cannabis...
msuexponent.com

Montana reacts to Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Some were in shock or denial. Others were angry. Over 200 people gathered on the steps of the Gallatin County Courthouse Friday evening to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The protest was a collaborative effort of a variety of nonprofits in Bozeman. Next...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

MY 103.5

Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://my1035.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy