Hutchinson, KS

Police take armed suspects at business in Hutchinson into custody

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 3 days ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Law enforcement made two arrests Friday afternoon after they say two armed subjects entered a Hutchinson business. Hutchinson...

KSN News

Police investigating early morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a shooting that left two men in critical condition. Police were called out for reports of shots fired at about 3:45 a.m. to the area of Hydraulic and Wassall Monday. WPD has that area blocked off.  Police say the two victims are in their 30s. No word […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Three injured in 2-vehicle wreck; Salina woman cited

BRIDGEPORT - A Salina woman was cited after a two-vehicle wreck Friday morning in southern Saline County. Katie Miller, 23, of Salina, was driving north on Kansas Highway 4 near Interstate 135 in a 2020 Jeep Renegade when she turned left into a 2003 Mercury Marquis driven by Roberto Arrambide, 21, of Rio Grande, Texas, Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander said this morning. The impact knocked the Marquis into a light pole.
SALINA, KS
JC Post

Police: Kansas woman dies after struck by two vehicles

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident. Just after 10p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of North Broadway regarding a motor vehicle accident, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo. Officers located a 54-year-old woman who was pronounced deceased, at the scene. The investigation...
KANSAS STATE
Hutchinson police arrest two men with guns at local business

Police in Hutchinson took two men into custody Friday afternoon when they were reported to be threatening an employee with guns inside a local business. Officers were called to Adams Street Automotive at 528 North Adams around 3:20 p.m. they took a 48-year-old man and a 19-year-old man into custody. Police said the two were armed with handguns and they were involved in an argument with the owner of the business. No one was hurt during the incident.
Great Bend Post

Police seize 1000 generic oxycodone pills at Kansas motel

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a drug bust at a motel. On Wednesday, Wichita Police Department (WPD) Patrol East Community Police Officers were conducting drug interdiction activities in the 300 block of S. Webb Road when they conducted a traffic stop on an individual leaving a hotel in that area, according to a media release.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 26

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Image Unavailable. NAME: Atwood, Shawn Christopher; 39; Bernice, La. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Driving under...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Two arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in Great Bend

On Sunday, June 26 at approximately 11:35 p.m., an officer from the Great Bend Police Department observed a vehicle being driven by Cassandra Maupin, age 40. The officer checked with Barton County Dispatch, who confirmed Maupin did not have a valid drivers license. The officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 900 block of Kansas Avenue.
GREAT BEND, KS
KAKE TV

Church asking for help after 10 air conditioning units were stolen

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Disciples of Dellrose United Methodist Church are asking for help after 10 air conditioning units wear taken and gutted of their copper and compressors. The it was discovered the the units were missing on Sunday morning, just hours before services were scheduled to begin. "Pastor...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita police looking for suspect in May drive-by shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County is seeking information regarding a drive by shooting that occurred on May 21 in the 400 block of N. Clayton in Wichita. At approximately 6:45 p.m. that evening, WPD Officers responded to a drive by shooting call and located a parked...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

WPD: One man shot in west Wichita, fight over motorcycle the cause

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man was transported to a local hospital with critical but non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday night after a shooting in west Wichita. The Wichita Police Department (WPD) said around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers responded to a shooting call near W 13th St. N and Maize Rd. in west Wichita. When […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Stolen AC unit parts forces Wichita church to go virtual

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Stolen AC units are a problem that has impacted churches in Wichita. Thieves are stealing parts from AC units and leaving churches with the cost of fixing the damages. The copper wiring in the AC units is responsible for carrying the refrigerant between the condensing unit...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicles in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 4:50 a.m. Police say a woman was walking west to east near 11th and N. Broadway when she was struck by a 1984 maroon Pontiac driven by a 30-year-old woman, and run over by a white 2010 Nissan Altima driven by a 49-year-old man. The woman died on the scene.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two injured in crash involving trailer in western Sedgwick Co.

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were injured, one critically, in a crash involving a semi tractor trailer and a pickup in western Sedgwick County. The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. Saturday at W. 23rd St. South and 263rd St. West in Garden Plain. One person was pinned in a vehicle, but dispatch confirmed that the person was extracted from the vehicle.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

