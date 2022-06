USA Today recently had their readers vote for their “10 best” campaign. One of those categories was “The Best Small Towns for Adventure”. And not one but two North Carolina towns made the top 10 list! And both are on opposite ends of the state, showcasing the true diversity North Carolina offers. Summer is the perfect time to get outdoors whether you enjoy hiking, biking, kayaking, or something else. I was surprised at the top spot on this list, it was actually a town I had never heard of. Whereas the destination I would have guessed would have that spot came in at number 8.

POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO