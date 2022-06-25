ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangs, TX

Bangs City Council to Hold Special Meeting June 29 – Agenda Posted

By rwturner
koxe.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Bangs City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Wednesday, June 29, at 6:30 pm at 109 1st Street, which is City Hall. The agenda is below. 5. CITIZEN PRESENTATIONS – The council welcomes any public comments at this point on items not specifically on the agenda. Speakers...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood City Council Approves Ordinance Dealing with Game Room Establishments

The Brownwood City Council met Tuesday morning with all members present and Mayor Stephen Haynes presiding. The Council approved, on second, third and final reading, an Ordinance amending Chapter 10, Amusements and Entertainments, of the City of Brownwood Code of Ordinances by adding an Article IV., entitled “Game Rooms and Amusement Redemption Machines”. The ordinance provides for a penalty not to exceed $500.00 for conviction of any violation.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

City of Brownwood Board of Adjustment to Meet July 12

City of Brownwood Zoning Board of Adjustment shall conduct a public hearing for the following request at City Hall Council Chambers, 501 Center Ave, at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, July 12, 2022:. (VAR 13-22) 1805 Sierra Dr.: Requesting a variance of 24 ft. into the 25 ft. front yard setback...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Brownwood announces Independence Day closure and adjusted trash schedule

Brownwood City Hall, Landfill, Recycling Center, and other non-emergency facilities will close Monday July 4th. Regular operating hours will resume Tuesday July 5th. Brownwood curbside trash routes for the week will be collected as follows:. Monday’s routes will be collected on Tuesday July 5th. Tuesday’s routes will be collected...
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Eastland County – Fireworks Sale and Use Banned

Fireworks have been banned this year in Eastland County. According to the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department and microplexnews.com, Eastland County Commissioners on Monday morning adopted an Emergency Disaster Declaration to ban all fireworks, sales and any use of fireworks, in the unincorporated area of Eastland County, due to extreme fire danger continuing. This includes commercial/professional fireworks shows including La Mancha’s annual fireworks show which was planned for July 4th. The City of Cisco has also canceled its fireworks show. Fireworks are also prohibited within the city limits of all Eastland County cities.
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Bangs, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Geis Becomes Newest Deputy for Brown County SO

In 2021, Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill received approval from the Brown County Commissioners Court to send a Jailer, who wanted to be a Deputy, to the law enforcement academy. In January of this year, John Geis began the Law Enforcement Academy at Central Texas College in Killeen. After a half year of hard work, Deputy Geis graduated and was sworn-in Monday morning by Sheriff Hill as the newest deputy in the Brown County Sheriff’s Department family.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Court Records 6/24/22

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from June 17 through June 23:. The following cases were filed in the Brown County District Clerk’s office from June 17 through June 23:. Brown County Appraisal District (BCAD)...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#City Park#Politics Local#Bangs City Council#Utility Billing#Property#Texas Government Code#Rega
koxe.com

Report from Brown County Sheriff’s Department

The Brown County Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls for service between Friday and Sunday. On Friday, Deputy Chris Angel was dispatched to Donegal Drive in reference to a Burglary of a Habitation. The homeowner stated someone had broken into his residence and stole a .22 Caliber automatic long rifle. A report was taken and investigation underway.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Flood Advisory Brady and Menard

Time Sensitive: A Flood Advisory has been issued for areas of McCulloch and Menard Counties (including the cities of Brady and Menard) until 930 PM Monday, June 27. Heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches in less than an hour is expected to cause street flooding, along with minor flooding along small streams in the area.
BRADY, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Woman Arrested for Fictitious License Plate, Faces Other Charges

EARLY – According to the City of Early Police Department: On Friday, June 24, at approximately 3:30 pm, officers made a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Industrial due to expired registration, defective brake lights and an altered license plate. Officers made contact with Brianna Joyce Yoder about the violations and subsequently arrested Yoder for the violation of fictitious license plate. During the inventory of the vehicle, multiple credit cards were located that were not in Yoder’s name, but to three other individuals. Drug paraphernalia and a white-powder substance, that field tested positive for methamphetamines, was also located in the vehicle. Yoder was taken to the Brown County Jail and charged with Fictitious License Plate, Possession of Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use and Possession of Credit Card Information.
EARLY, TX
koxe.com

Peggy Jean Ross, 85, of Brownwood

Mrs. Peggy (Jones) Ross, 85 of Brownwood, Texas, passed away peacefully on June 20. A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, July 9, at 2:30 pm at St. John’s Anglican Church, inurnment in the columbarium followed by a Celebration of Life at the Brownwood Country Club until 6:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.
BROWNWOOD, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
koxe.com

Billy Steve Cook, 78

Billy Steve Cook, 78, passed away on Saturday, June 25ᵗʰ, 2022 in his home. He was born on August 8ᵗʰ, 1943 to George Elmer Cook and Mary Alice (Dulin) Cook in California. He graduated from Rising Star High School. He attended Cisco Junior College & served...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
koxe.com

Betty Coffee, 85, of Hamilton

Betty Coffee, age 85, of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8PM on Friday, June 1, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Saturday, June 2, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
HAMILTON, TX
koxe.com

Sarah “Linda” Symes

Sarah “Linda” Symes was called home on Saturday June 11, 2022 to be with her Lord and Savior. Linda couldn’t stand the way her relatives would pronounce her first name so she preferred to be called by her middle name from an early age. She was born on October 9th, 1946 at Providence Hospital in Mobile Alabama to Isaac Reginald Hines and Leslie Viola Grant Hines. After graduation she went on to college at Auburn University and earned her Bachelor’s degree in Home Economics in 1969. She loved watching Auburn football play each year.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Greg Stewart, 55, of Blanket

Gregory Dane Stewart, of Blanket, passed early June 25th at the age of 55. His battle with serious medical issues showed his courage in facing life challenges with his humor and with a smile. He was kind, compassionate, and patient. Greg was born in El Paso. As a child, Greg...
BLANKET, TX
koxe.com

Woman Arrested on Charges for Drugs, Fraudulent Use of Credit Card, More

EARLY – According to the City of Early Police Department: On Friday, June 24, at approximately 3:30 pm, officers made a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Industrial due to expired registration, defective brake lights and an altered license plate. Officers made contact with Brianna Joyce Yoder about the violations and subsequently arrested Yoder for the violation of fictitious license plate. During the inventory of the vehicle, multiple credit cards were located that were not in Yoder’s name, but to three other individuals. Drug paraphernalia and a white-powder substance, that field tested positive for methamphetamines, was also located in the vehicle. Yoder was taken to the Brown County Jail and charged with Fictitious License Plate, Possession of Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use and Possession of Credit Card Information.
EARLY, TX
brady-today.com

Last Night's Storms Bring Much Needed Rain to Brady Area

After going several weeks without a significant rainfall, the immediate Brady area received a very good soaking last night as isolated thunderstorms moved into the area from the southeast. Storms began moving into Brady about 7PM and continued until past midnight. At times, rain was falling quite heavily in different parts of town.
BRADY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy