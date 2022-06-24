ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

Police: Florida driver seen driving on a sidewalk to avoid rush-hour traffic

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
SARASOTA, Fla. — A driver was seen driving on a sidewalk in Florida to avoid rush-hour traffic, police say.

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen reached out to its office on Tuesday through email with a dashcam video that showed a dark car driving down the sidewalk to avoid traffic.

The person who sent the video told SCSO that it was something they regularly saw on their morning commute, according to WPEC.

SCSO sent a deputy out the next morning to the area and around 7 a.m., the deputy saw the same dark car driving down the sidewalk to avoid traffic. Eventually, that deputy caught up and pulled the driver over.

According to WPLG, the driver was issued a citation.

SCSO said that driving on the sidewalk is illegal and very dangerous.

