A crowd of about 200 people took to the streets on Sunday evening to "fight for bodily autonomy," in the wake of the Supreme Court's repeal of Roe vs. Wade. Demonstrators marched down North Washington Avenue, or Highway 65 North, to the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse where a handful of people spoke to the crowd. One woman said she had attended one of the first pro-choice marches in the 1960s, and still stands with the movement.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO