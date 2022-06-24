ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Montana, I See Clearly Now, And You’re More Beautiful Than Ever.

By Derek Wolf
XL Country 100.7
XL Country 100.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So I did something life-changing this week. After years of thinking and talking about it, I decided to get rid of my full-time glasses for good thanks to my friends over at Vance Thompson Vision here in Bozeman. I first started wearing glasses in 3rd grade. I was struggling...

xlcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
XL Country 100.7

These Are All Over Montana, So What’s The Problem?

I have come to the conclusion that there is perhaps some confusion in the state of Montana. I have noticed this a lot more lately, and maybe it's because I am getting older, crabbier, and perhaps a little more irritable. OR maybe it's because I am following the law and don't drive like I have my head in the clouds.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Government
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
City
Bozeman, MT
yourbigsky.com

No trigger ban in Montana

Abortion will remain legal in Montana for the foreseeable future. “Some States have a “trigger ban,” which means abortion bans go into effect now that Roe v. Wade is overturned. For example, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota and South Dakota have trigger bans, but Montana does not have a “trigger ban,” Attorney and Legal ExpertSean Bracken with Bracken Law Firm said.
MONTANA STATE
Mountain Journal

Remember 2018 When 'Creative Destruction' Leveled A Bozeman Trailer Park To Create 'More Prosperity'?

Four years later, Tim Crawford wonders how much empathy the new Bozeman has for those that prosperity sent packing. EDITOR'S NOTE: This column by T.H Crawford appeared originally in spring 2018 and was written by him in response to the demolition of a trailer park that was turned into condo/town houses whose values were well beyond the reach of longtime working class citizens. That gap accelerated in the wake of Covid arriving in 2020. Some of the inhabitants of the trailer park were single parents raising kids, elderly and people with disabilities. Nowhere, be it in Bozeman, Big Sky, Jackson, Wyo or Teton Valley, Idaho is there any indication that the free-market, even as the construction industry seeks less regulation, is appreciably making a positive impact in addressing the growing affordable housing crisis. Rather, the free market has only made it worse, observers say. MoJo is sharing Crawford's column again because it is more timely than when it was presciently written. As he says, Bozeman's "community visioning" process initiated by local government has proved to be a failure.
BOZEMAN, MT
explorebigsky.com

Amuse Bouche: five feet high and rising

In his song “Five Feet High and Rising,” Johnny Cash sings: “My mama always taught me that good things come from adversity if we put our faith in the lord. We couldn’t see much good in the flood waters when they were causing us to have to leave home. But when the water went down, we found that it had washed a load of rich black bottom dirt across our land. The following year we had the best cotton crop we’d ever had.”
BIG SKY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Stockman Bank establishes Montana relief fund

(Billings, MT) Stockman Bank has established the Montana Flood Relief Fund to assist those affected by record flooding across Montana this week. Thousands of residents and tourists have been trapped and isolated by the rising waters, which have also caused significant damage to roads, bridges and homes along area rivers and lowlands.
BILLINGS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Doctor#Eye Surgery
ksl.com

10 things to do with your family in Montana

BIG SKY COUNTRY — On paper, Montana is ideally structured for family vacations. It's in the top five U.S. states for size and in the bottom five for population density, meaning there's a vast amount of space to explore. It also boasts eight national parks and 55 state parks, most notably Glacier National Park and three of Yellowstone National Park's five gates.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Don’t Miss These Popular American Idol Winners in Montana

If you're still trying to make plans to celebrate Independence Day in Montana, here's a celebration that you won't want to miss. If you want to see how Montanans celebrate the 4th of July, you need to head to Roundup for the 17th Annual Roundup Independence Days Extravaganza (also known as R.I.D.E). It's happening July 1 - 4 in Roundup.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
XL Country 100.7

5 Fantastic Ways to Stay Cool This Summer in Montana

Summer is here and temperatures in Montana are finally starting to warm up. After a cool, wet spring, many Montanans are eager to get outside and enjoy the nice weather. Don't tell anyone, but there's no place in the world that's better than Montana during the summer. Sure, it may get really hot on a handful of days, but for the most part, temperatures in much of the state are far better than in places like California or Arizona.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

8 Great Record Stores You Need to Check Out in Montana

If you're a vinyl addict looking for a place to get your fix in Montana, here are some awesome record stores that you need to check out. If you think vinyl records are a thing of the past, think again. Vinyl records have once again become extremely popular. Many mainstream artists have been releasing new music on vinyl, which has helped boost the popularity of it.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Cheers! Just How Much Will We Drink This 4th Of July In Montana?

The Fourth of July is almost here and there will be fireworks, barbeque, patriotism, and beer. You would be hard-pressed to find another state that loves America as much as Montana, so of course we're going to get together and have a good time. Montanans love to celebrate; in fact, a recent study showed that when it comes to 'celebrating', very few do it as much as we do.
Daily Montanan

Lawsuit claims Grant-Kohrs Ranch is illegally endangering survival of bull trout

A new lawsuit’s premise is straightforward: In the federal government’s zeal to save a piece of history, it may be committing bull trout to history in the heart of Montana, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in Butte. The case, brought by two organizations, Save the Bull Trout and Alliance for the Wild […] The post Lawsuit claims Grant-Kohrs Ranch is illegally endangering survival of bull trout appeared first on Daily Montanan.
DEER LODGE, MT
XL Country 100.7

XL Country 100.7

Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
940K+
Views
ABOUT

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy