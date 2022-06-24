Burn Ban in Effect for Brazoria County

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is on its way to Galveston County. We’d love to see you and engage in honoring our fallen warriors, together. The motorcade, which begins this Tuesday morning to accompany the wall for her visit, will convene at no later than 11:15am at Cabela’s on I-45 South. The motorcade includes Texas City Police Department, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Hitchcock Police Department, Blue Knights, Legion Riders, VFW riders, CVMA members and many other motorcycle groups will be represented by riders, Grand Marshall (World War II Veteran Eddie Janak), Texas City Commissioner Jami Clark, Vietnam Veterans, and the AVTT Wall will be driven in by Wes Shivers.

TEXAS CITY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO