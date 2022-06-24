ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Burn Ban in Effect for Brazoria County

brazoriacountytx.gov
 3 days ago

The San Bernard River is important to both Brazoria County residents and visitors, as it provides both an economic and cultural benefit to our Community. With funding provided by the Restore Act, through TCEQ, Brazoria County proceeded with a project to dredge the mouth of...

www.brazoriacountytx.gov

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 247 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over The Woodlands, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Tomball, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Oak Ridge North, Shenandoah, Stagecoach, The Woodlands Pavillion and Hooks Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KHOU

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tests positive for COVID

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo tested positive for COVID one day after attending Pride Houston's 365 Parade downtown. Hidalgo made the announcement on Twitter. She said she tested negative on Saturday, the day of the parade, but retested on Sunday and it came back positive.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
momcollective.com

Know Before You Go: Galveston Edition

There is something about crossing the causeway to Galveston Island that slows down the clock. Everything is bathed in sand and sun, and you subconsciously slip into vacation mode. You can practically smell the sunscreen as you pass rows of Victorians and brightly colored homes perched on stilts. A big...
GALVESTON, TX
#Tceq#The Corp Of Engineers
fox26houston.com

15,000 pounds of ice dumped into Typhoon Texas to help attendees beat the heat

KATY, Texas - As the heatwave in the Houston area continues in the triple digits, doesn't a dip in an ice-cold pool sound like a relaxing weekend?. Typhoon Texas in Katy offered attendees just that by dumping 15,000 pounds of ice into its wave pool. In what's called the Ultimate "Cool Down H-town," the ice dump took place both Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.
KATY, TX
spacecityweather.com

After a month of heat, Houston’s pattern finally turns cooler and wetter this week

Good morning. Houston has been exceptionally hot and dry—in terms of rainfall, not humidity—for the last four weeks. Our weather has largely been dominated by more or less intense ridges of high pressure. This week there will be two features driving up our rain chances, and bringing temperatures more in line with the “early summer” period.
HOUSTON, TX
nypressnews.com

Texas Supreme Court: $30 billion bullet train project has authority to seize land

DALLAS — A divided Texas Supreme Court has given the proposed high-speed bullet train between Dallas and Houston renewed life, at least on paper. In a 5-3 decision, the court ruled Texas Central — the Dallas company planning to build the railway — has eminent domain authority. The ruling comes a little more than a week after opponents of the controversial project thought it was dead after Texas Central’s CEO resigned, leaving the company without any top management.
kwhi.com

TEXAS SUPREME COURT SAYS TEXAS CENTRAL CAN USE EMINENT DOMAIN FOR HIGH-SPEED RAIL

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a developer planning to build a high-speed railway between Houston and Dallas. On Friday, the court voted 5-3 that Texas Central and Integrated Texas Logistics, Inc. do have eminent domain authority as interurban electric railway companies, meaning they have the power to seize land to build the $30 billion project.
TEXAS STATE
thepostnewspaper.net

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall Arrives to Texas City

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is on its way to Galveston County. We’d love to see you and engage in honoring our fallen warriors, together. The motorcade, which begins this Tuesday morning to accompany the wall for her visit, will convene at no later than 11:15am at Cabela’s on I-45 South. The motorcade includes Texas City Police Department, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Hitchcock Police Department, Blue Knights, Legion Riders, VFW riders, CVMA members and many other motorcycle groups will be represented by riders, Grand Marshall (World War II Veteran Eddie Janak), Texas City Commissioner Jami Clark, Vietnam Veterans, and the AVTT Wall will be driven in by Wes Shivers.
TEXAS CITY, TX
fox26houston.com

Over 44K without power in Houston area

HOUSTON - Numerous power outages are being reported in the Houston area. According to the CenterPoint Energy outage map, over 44,800 people are without power, as of 3:50 p.m. Entergy is reporting 820 people without power as of 3:50 p.m. To track the latest power outages, click here for CenterPoint...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Houston Bullet Train Developer Can Use Eminent Domain: Texas Supreme Court

The Texas Supreme Court on Friday issued a major decision in favor of developers planning to build a high-speed train between Dallas and Houston. In a 5-3 vote, justices ruled that Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. does have the power of eminent domain. That gives the company the legal right to force landowners to sell their property to them.
DALLAS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OVER 100 DOGS AIRLIFTED FROM CONROE TO DELAWARE

Another before sunrise assist with the Montgomery County Animal Shelter as they load 112 dogs for a flight to Delaware to find them forever homes. 77 dogs from Montgomery County and 35 from Harris County. Flight and transport costs are covered by non-profit rescue groups. With shelters overflowing in Texas, shelters in the Northeast and Northwest United States are empty with animal lovers begging to adopt dogs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

