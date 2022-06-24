ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving: How his preferred teams can acquire him

By Yossi Gozlan, Follow @YossiGozlan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mk0YL_0gLNfe3w00

Is it all over for the Nets? Maybe not, but Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant may be prepared for it to be.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving has a list of teams he’s interested in being traded to should he decide to leave Brooklyn. Shams Charania reported that Durant is monitoring the Nets situation should Irving leave, echoing similar reporting by Woj earlier this week. It appears Irving’s constant unavailability has finally caught up to Brooklyn’s front office as they are reportedly unwilling to give Irving maximum years on a new deal.

If Irving decides to leave, it will be interesting to see if he is able to get to a team he prefers while getting paid maximum money. Most of these teams would require Brooklyn’s cooperation to acquire him in an opt-in-and-trade, further complicating a move for him. If Irving leaves, Durant could very well be next, and the return for him could jump-start a rebuild for the Nets.

How can these teams land Irving?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36q0sF_0gLNfe3w00
(Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Before anything drastic happens, Irving must first make a decision on his $36.5 million player option by June 29. If he opts in, he can immediately get traded, even before the start of free agency. If he declines it, he can either re-sign with the Nets, sign with another team, or join another team via a sign-and-trade.

The issue with opting out is that with the exception of the Knicks and maybe the Heat, it is very unlikely Irving can get to any of his preferred teams while being properly paid.

The Lakers, Clippers, Mavericks, and 76ers are already projected to be over the luxury tax, and a sign-and-trade for Irving would be complicated to execute since it would be difficult for them to construct the rest of the roster afterward. Any team that acquires a free agent via sign-and-trade gets hard-capped, and acquiring Irving would realistically put these teams way over the hard cap.

The Knicks are looking to shed payroll to generate enough cap space to make Jalen Brunson an offer, but they would need to generate a lot more to get to Irving’s maximum projected at $42.7 million. A sign-and-trade would be more realistic for the Knicks to acquire Irving, which would require sending back $34 million to the Nets. A combination of Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, and Nerlens Noel can get to the matching salaries.

There is a pathway for Miami to be able to acquire Irving in a sign-and-trade if needed while filling out the roster under the hard cap. A package of Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, and one minimum contract matches for Irving’s $42.7 million while leaving them just over $22 million below the hard cap with seven roster spots. That’s enough space to re-sign PJ Tucker to the maximum $8.4 million starting salary Miami is allowed to give him while filling up the rest of the roster with minimum contracts. Including Duncan Robinson, or acquiring Irving through an opt-in-and-trade, would give Miami more payroll flexibility, such as having access to the mid-level exception.

If Irving opts in and is traded during free agency, his 15 percent trade bonus would be worth $5.5 million and would increase his $36.9 salary to $42.4 million. If he opts in and is traded before free agency, that $5.5 million bonus would be distributed evenly to his 2021-22 and 2022-23 salaries. That would raise his salary next season to $39.7 million. To simplify things, teams will have to send out at least $30.4 million to match salaries for Irving if he’s traded before free agency, and $33.9 million if traded during.

The Lakers’ main path to Irving would be trading Russell Westbrook. Their biggest disadvantage is their lack of assets, which is limited to first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It’s possible one of them may have to be rerouted to a third team to take on Westbrook assuming Brooklyn has no interest in him.

The Clippers are limited to trading a first-round pick in 2028 or 2029 but they have more role players and young players to offer. A combination of Marcus Morris, Norman Powell, Luke Kennard, Robert Covington, and Reggie Jackson can get there. They can also offer Terence Mann or Brandon Boston Jr. to add more value to their package.

The Mavericks have many different contracts they can use to get to the $30-34 million required to match for Irving, such as a combination of Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Davis Bertans, and Dwight Powell. One of the more creative pathways they can do to get there is a sign-and-trade that sends Brunson to Brooklyn or a third team, though Base Year Compensation would complicate that scenario. Dallas can offer up to three future first-round picks in 2025 (first available draft language), 2027, and 2029 to strengthen their offer.

The Sixers being on Irving’s list is perplexing considering the events that led to James Harden asking out of Brooklyn. Tobias Harris would have to go back to match salaries, but lack any assets other than Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle after giving the Nets their remaining tradeable first-round picks for Harden.

It’s hard to take this list too seriously considering the amount of hoops needed to jump through to get Irving to any of these teams. This especially rings true when considering that Irving’s alternative to getting to one of these teams would be by accepting the mid-level exception. That would mean a pay cut that could reach as much as $30 million, and he wouldn’t have sufficient rights to re-sign for the maximum the following offseason.

Who has the leverage? And what's at stake?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13GeOx_0gLNfe3w00
(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images).

In the short term, it appears the Nets hold the cards. The main thing the Nets can ride on is the fact that there are no competitive teams expected to generate cap space to sign Irving outright. None of the teams listed as Irving’s preferences can pay him close to a maximum contract during the offseason. Getting to any of these teams would require Brooklyn’s assistance in a trade, which they may not be inclined to help with especially if Irving opts in and is under contract for another year.

If Irving opts out, he could be putting himself in a position for a significant salary decrease in the strong scenario that there’s no other maximum offer available. The safer choice would be to opt in, especially since he could avoid free agency in 2023 by extending his current deal at any point during next season. His maximum extension amount is projected at four years, $196.2 million. If traded, he would be limited for six months to a two-year extension worth $78.6 million.

But even if the Nets are betting on Irving opting in, they may only be buying themselves a little bit of time. He has already shown that he is undeterred at losing millions of dollars by not playing when he got fined for every home game he was unqualified to play for due to New York’s vaccine requirement. If he really wants a trade, they may need to grant him one or risk having him further unavailable.

If Irving is longer in the picture and Durant asks for a trade, they could be entering an immediate rebuild. Their objective then could be acquiring more than enough draft equity and young players to make up for the lost assets they gave up for Harden. Brooklyn already sent Houston the 17th overall pick (Tari Eason) in this year’s draft, and owe them unprotected first-round picks in 2024 and 2026. They also owe Houston pick swaps in 2023, 2025, and 2027.

The Nets already made up some ground by acquiring Ben Simmons and two first-round picks from the Sixers. One pick is in 2023 and the other is in 2027 pick that could be deferred to 2028. The value of them is still to be determined, but Simmons could recover a lot of trade value if he gets healthy and picks up where he left off playing at an All-Star level. Simmons is also young enough to see out a Nets rebuild and be apart of their next competitive team.

Durant at age 34 was still getting consideration for best player in the league, which is not a statement we thought we’d be saying three years ago following his Achilles injury. Most playoff teams should be interested in acquiring him and he should have enough value to command all the available future first-round picks and talented young players a team could offer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Admits Kevin Durant Is Absolutely Right About Older Players Being Angry About Money Current NBA Players Make: "Do You Think I'm Happy Rudy Gobert Is Making 250?"

The Golden State Warriors winning their 4th championship this season and their 2nd without Kevin Durant has opened up a Pandora's Box in the NBA in some ways. Durant got slandered quite a bit on social media after it happened, something he claimed didn't affect him anymore, but then got into a bit of a beef with Charles Barkley who made some comments about Durant needing to win a championship as the 'bus driver'.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet

The Miami Heat recently emerged as a potential landing spot for Kyrie Irving amid his contract dispute with the Brooklyn Nets. Well, it sounds like this just isn’t going to happen after team owner Micky Arison came out with a highly controversial tweet about anti-vaxxers. Arison made no mention of Irving in his tweet as […] The post Kyrie Irving trade rumors doused with ice-cold water after Heat owner’s controversial tweet appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Brooklyn Nets Owner Joe Tsai Reportedly Backs The Stance Of Not Giving Kyrie Irving A Max Contract

If reports are to be believed, the relationship between the Brooklyn Nets and their star point guard Kyrie Irving is deteriorating rapidly. Contract talks between the two parties have opened a giant can of worms for the franchise, and there is now a legitimate chance that both Kyrie himself and Kevin Durant could be gone before next season even begins.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
FanSided

Knicks free agency rumors: New York expected to make immediate push for this player

The New York Knicks are reportedly prepared to make a lucrative offer to a particular free agent this offseason. The New York Knicks left many baffled on the night of the NBA Draft. They made multiple trades in the first-round, and ended up with zero players. Instead, they have future first-round selections and dumped the contract of Kemba Walker to the Detroit Pistons. This is all reportedly part of a plan to sign a free agent this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Knicks have 1 unexpected advantage in free agency?

The New York Knicks may have an ace up their sleeve this offseason — an ace standing 6-foot-2 to be exact. Zach Braziller of the New York Post noted this week that Knicks veteran Derrick Rose may provide the team with an advantage in their pursuit of guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. Braziller shares how Brunson, who attended high school in Illinois and was named Illinois Mr. Basketball in 2015, forged a bond with Rose while Rose played for the Chicago Bulls.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Nerlens Noel
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Spencer Dinwiddie
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#Nets#Knicks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cavaliers to stash draftee Khalifa Diop in Spain for 2022-23 season

Cleveland Cavaliers president Koby Altman on Friday said draft pick Khalifa Diop will not be with the organization next season and will remain in the Spanish League. Diop, who was born in Senegal, was selected with the 39th pick on Thursday after playing last season with Gran Canaria in Spain. He was named the EuroCup Rising Star after averaging 6.5 points and 4.2 rebounds on 62.1% shooting from the field in 54 games.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Kyrie Irving Responds To Growing Free Agency Rumors

Amid the growing speculation surrounding Kyrie Irving and his future with the Brooklyn Nets, Complex News' Pierce Simpson caught up with the star point guard on the BET Awards red carpet to ask him the question that every NBA fan is wondering. "Do you want to be a Brooklyn Net...
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stanley Umude, Detroit Pistons agree to Exhibit 10 deal

After the thrill of the NBA Draft settled, one former Razorback signed a free agent deal with an NBA franchise. Stanley Umude, who spent one season at Arkansas following a four-year career at South Dakota, has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Detroit Pistons. The deal means that Umude will receive a one-year, league-minimum salary that will count towards the team’s 20-man roster. However, the contract can be altered to become a two-way contract, where Umude would split time between the Pistons and their G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. In one season at Arkansas, Umude scored 11.9 points per game, 4.6 rebounds per game, and shot 72% from the free-throw stripe in 37 games, making 26 starts. Umude thrived against SEC competition. He scored over 20 points in six games last season, with five of them being against conference foes. His best game of the season came against Georgia on February 2, where he dropped 31 points in 36 minutes of action. Umude joins Jaylin Williams as players from last season’s roster to earn a chance to play at the next level. Williams was drafted 34th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. List Twitter reacts to Oklahoma City drafting two players with the same name
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Aggie Basketball Star Quenton Jackson signs with the Washington Wizards

Former Aggies guard Quenton Jackson went undrafted during the NBA Draft on Thursday night but was promptly signed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Washington Wizards, giving him the opportunity to prove his worth in the summer league with a chance to potentially earn a spot on the Wizard’s 15 man roster. Ranked as the 31st overall undrafted prospect according to ESPN, Jackson is coming off the most productive season of his career with Texas A&M, where he averaged 14.8 points per game, 3.5 rebounds, and 2 assists, with a field goal percentage of 49%. The 2021-2022 season was one...
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

124K+
Followers
168K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy