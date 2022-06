The Oak Ridge Boys have been a member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2011, and still frequent the sacred stage, but one of the group’s members will soon make his debut with a different group. William Lee Golden will make his debut on the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday, June 29, this time with his band, The Goldens, made up of his sons Rusty, Craig, and Chris.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 18 HOURS AGO