ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tour de France 2022 stage 17 preview - Pyrenean showdown

By Lukas Knöfler
Cycling News
Cycling News
 3 days ago
Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tHoX5_0gLNYMXl00

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y5uLR_0gLNYMXl00

Profile of stage 17 (Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odiCG_0gLNYMXl00

Map of stage 17 (Image credit: ASO)

Where is stage 17: Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes

When is stage 17: July 20, 2022

How far is stage 17: 129.7km

What is the start time : 13:15 - 16:50 CEST

Stage type: Mountain

Stage 17 sees the second of a trio of Pyrenean showdowns among the overall contenders, with the summit finish sure to deliver an exciting duel between leader Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and defending Tour de France champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates).

Vingegaard has a 2:22 lead over the Slovenian but on the climbs of stage 16, Pogačar delivered on his promise to not go down without a fight. He attacked numerous times but each time he was easily marked by the Dane.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) opened up a 92-second lead over the next-placed rider Nairo Quintana (Arkéa-Samisc) after Romain Bardet (Team DSM) collapsed and dropped to 9th.

However, the Welshman showed some weakness amid Pogačar's attacks. Adam Yates and Tom Pidcock sacrificed some time to haul him back in and lost time, so Ineos are putting all their money on Thomas. It's going to be a vicious stage.

This is the shortest mountain stage of the Tour, but four hard climbs make it a crucial one in the GC fight. The first 53km are flat before the first-category Col d'Aspin begins. Climbing 785 metres over 12km, the hardest part at 9.5% comes after seven kilometres.

A fast eight-kilometre downhill takes the peloton to the foot of the second-category Hourquette d'Ancizan. This irregular 8.2-kilometre climb begins with 4km at 7.5%, but the gradient is often steeper than that. A descent and false flat precede the final ramp at between 6 and 7.4%.

10km of descending and seven kilometres of flat road bring riders to the first category, 10.7-kilometre Col de Val Louron-Azet. Starting with the three easiest kilometres at 5.1, 2.5, and 6.2%, the climb then only dips below 7.1% once (a kilometre from the top), with the gradient often between 8 and 9%.

7km of descending are followed by a five-kilometre flat section before the first-category climb to the finish in Peyragudes begins. Eight kilometres in length, it starts easy with a kilometre at 4.5% before kicking up to between 7.9 and 8.7% for the next four kilometres. Then there is a brief respite at six% followed by a 9% ramp and another kilometre at six%. The final kilometre is the hardest at 13% with a brief section reaching 16%.

The GC contenders will probably save their attacks for the final climb, meaning that a strong breakaway could go all the way.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Dane Jonas Vingegaard set to claim first Tour de France title as Wout van Aert wins stage 20

Jonas Vingegaard is set to win the Tour de France after finishing second to his Jumbo-Visma teammate Wout van Aert in the stage 20 time-trial to Rocamadour.Van Aert set a time of 47 minutes 59.86 seconds over the 40.7km route from Lacapelle to Marival, 19 seconds faster than Vingegaard, who needed only to ride defensively given his sizable cushion over Tadej Pogacar, but instead attacked the stage and was quickest over the first half.He faded, almost running wide on a descent late on, but his second place was enough to confirm him in yellow ahead of Sunday’s ride into...
CYCLING
Cycling News

Power transfer or all-round comfort and style? S-Works Ares vs Torch head to head

We pit the S-Works Ares vs the S-Works Torch to find out which top-of-the-line Specialized road bike shoe makes the most sense for you. Road cycling shoes are incredibly diverse and the breadth of options is somewhat staggering. Whatever you are looking for there is an option out there, and our guide to the best cycling shoes, despite being one of our longer lists, is only a small slice. Even among all that competition we still have two Specialized S-Works level shoes in there.
BICYCLES
Cycling News

Cycling News

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

Providing news, race results, tech, live race coverage, interviews and more, Cyclingnews is the first port of call for any passionate cycling fan.

 https://www.cyclingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy