Waukee, IA

This is Iowa: Janitor leaves inspiring messages in artwork for elementary students each day

By Cynthia Fodor
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

WAUKEE, Iowa — Students at Woodland Hills Elementary in Waukee arrive to...

www.kcci.com

KCCI.com

This is Iowa: Group of women works to restore 146-year-old historic Iowa landmark

JEFFERSON, Iowa — More than 60 Iowa women with no construction experience are ready to reopen a landmark they have saved. The small town sisterhood lives by the motto "Why not us?" So, when one of Greene County's oldest buildings flooded, they pooled their passions to resuscitate it, right down to the dozens of women's faces on the façade.
IOWA STATE
hot1047.com

[UPDATE] Truck Strikes Protestors In Iowa

After news broke of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe Vs. Wade early on Friday morning, protests started popping up all across the country. One protest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa took a dangerous turn on Friday evening. A few hours after the decision went public, various pro-choice organizers started...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Special visitors add to the fun at Kiwanis Miracle League

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sunday was Des Moines police and firefighters' night at Kiwanis Miracle League. Metro police officers, state troopers and firefighters all played ball alongside the players during the popular event!. They say this is a night they look forward to all year. "What better way for...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa native running to raise money for veterans

DES MOINES, Iowa — Matthew Johnson is a former Knoxville Raceway driver, a veteran and an IronMan competitor. He's an exceptional athlete but more so an exceptional person. On July 2, Knoxville Raceway will be hosting their usual races, but Johnson is making it special. He is running from...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Celebratory event makes Iowa refugees feel welcome

DES MOINES, Iowa — A local non-profit is helping all Iowans feel welcome by celebrating World Refugee Day on Saturday. “It’s extremely important to me especially as the first generation child of an immigrant mother who did flee from war in Sudan,” said Ealaf Adam. Adam took part in Lutheran Services’ celebration of Iowa’s World […]
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Church partners with Iowa food pantry for canned food drive

CLIVE, Iowa — Life Church pastor Jake Roy says 1 in 7 Iowans face food insecurity. That's why church members are collecting food to be donated to the Urbandale Food Pantry — before they have even moved into their new church. "We decided to do an event where...
CLIVE, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Monday, June 27th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- Crowds gathered in many cities over the past three days to protest the end of nationwide abortion rights. Kathleen Murrin -- who attended a protest in Des Moines -- had an ectopic pregnancy, in which the fetus attaches somewhere beside the main uterus cavity and can threaten the mother’s life. says she’s heartbroken and furious over Friday’s ruling. In Cedar Rapids, an abortion rights protester was injured Friday night when a pick-up drove through the pedestrian cross walk. Other protesters took photos of the license plate. Cedar Rapids police have interviewed the driver.
IOWA STATE
3 News Now

Reynolds appoints campaign donor to Iowa Board of Regents

Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Des Moines area businessman James “JC” Risewick to the Iowa Board of Regents Friday. Risewick is the president and chief operating officer of his family business, Seneca Companies, which specializes in petroleum dispensing and design solutions for gas stations. “I’m thankful that the Governor...
IOWA STATE
Field & Stream

Video: Iowa Angler Boats 71-Pound Flathead Catfish

A 71.6-pound flathead catfish caught in Iowa during Father’s Day weekend won’t break the long-standing state record for the species, but it did set a new personal best for angler Greg Sieck, who boated the monster fish near Des Moines using a trotline method known as bank-poling. Sieck recorded the catch-and-release outing and posted it to his YouTube channel Outdoor X Media.
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Oliver 1900: Loud and heavy

The Oliver 1900 was a barnyard bully. It was loud, obnoxious, heavy, and made no apologies for itself. It should've been sold with a case of shooter's earmuffs — enough for the operator and his family, as well as the families of his two closest neighbors! For all the noise those tractors made, they sure could put in some work.
FORT DODGE, IA
weareiowa.com

LUNA is a 4-year old sweetheart looking for a forever home at the ARL of Iowa

Luna is a 4-year old sweetheart of a dog who needs a home of someone who is ready to shower her with love. Kathryn Vry, Animal Behavior & Enrichment Specialist, explains this dog's nature and how she likes to give you her paw as you give her attention. We also learn about the Puppy Training courses being offered next Tuesday, June 28th at ARL Main...Plus, TheraPet Training classes that are coming up in July. We also get an update on the condition of Zeus & Kyda, the two puppies rescued from extreme heat and decrepit conditions last week. They dogs were dehydrated and emaciated and we are happy to report they are doing well and under constant observation by the veterinary staff at the ARL. We also encourage everyone to put this number in their cell phone: 515-283-4811. That is the direct number for Animal Care & Control Dispatch for the Des Moines PD. This is the number you should call if you see an animal in distress, especially during these scorching days of summer ahead. To learn more about animals and services available at the Animal Rescue League of Iowa visit www.arl-iowa.org.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Southeast Polk's Abu Sama commits to Iowa State

Southeast Polk dual-sport star, Abu Sama, announced his commitment to play both football and track for Iowa State. The rising senior made the announcement Saturday night on his Twitter account. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Final Work getting Underway On Pedestrian Bridge In Ames

(Ames, IA) — Work will begin tonight (Monday) on the final portion of a long-awaited bridge that will benefit thousands of football fans on game days in Ames. The East Gateway Bridge over University Boulevard will allow fans to cross the roadway to Jack Trice Stadium from the parking areas east of the stadium. John Harvey with Iowa State University’s facilities management team says they will close the roadway to traffic and install a steel truss overhead connecting two towers. They will then install the bridge deck. The project costs ten-million-dollar dollars and will also benefit motorists who won’t have to stop for pedestrians crossing the road.
AMES, IA
Axios Des Moines

A Korean BBQ restaurant is finally coming to Des Moines

It's finally happening — Des Moines is getting its own Korean BBQ restaurant.Driving the news: DZÔ Korean BBQ is opening in August at 2611 Ingersoll Ave. in the same building as Sakari and the Yacht Club. How it works: Patrons will order whatever meats they want and cook it themselves on grills in the center of their tables, Marc Huynh, the restaurant's office manager told Axios Des Moines. There will be 16 tables but for people who want a more traditional meal, there's also a bar with 12 seats where you can order food and cocktails from.Customers will pay per...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

New fireworks sale law means more places to buy them

GRIMES, Iowa — A law that went into effect in April could mean a boom in fireworks sales. The law no longer allows cities and counties to restrict fireworks sales in commercial and industrial use zones. That could mean more pop-up tents and more competition. "We welcome the competition....
GRIMES, IA

