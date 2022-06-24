ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey numbers revealed for OKC Thunder rookies

By Clemente Almanza
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced the jersey numbers for the four rookies selected in Thursday’s 2022 NBA draft on Friday.

Chet Holmgren will wear #7.

Ousmane Dieng will wear #13.

Jalen Williams will wear #8.

Jaylin Williams will wear #6.

Forward Darius Bazley, who is entering his fourth season with the team, also changed his jersey number from #7 to #55 — likely to accommodate Holmgren’s jersey number request.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti and the four rookies will hold their introductory press conference with the media on Saturday, June 25 at 3 p.m. CT.

The rookies will likely receive their new jerseys at the end of the presser for a photoshoot.

