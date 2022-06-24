ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Sen. Raphael Warnock Invites Herschel Walker To Debate, Says GOP Rival Hasn’t Officially Accepted

By Zack Linly
Majic 94.5
Majic 94.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KO14r_0gLN9TcK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aU2ag_0gLN9TcK00

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is seen on the Senate steps of the U.S. Capitol on June 9, 2022. | Source: Tom Williams / Getty


O n Thursday, Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Georgia) announced via Twitter that he “accepted three invitations to debate and I invite my opponent to do the same,” because “It’s important for the people of Georgia to see the clear choice they have in this election.”

So, now there’s just one question: Will Herschel Walker accept Warnock’s invitation?

So far, Walker has dodged debate challenges like he probably dodges paternity and lie -detector tests. And because the Republican party has developed itself into the party of anti-intellectualism by cultivating a base full of MAGA rubes who don’t know things and prefer to be represented by people who don’t know things, Walker was able to win his GOP primary without engaging in a single debate against his Republican opponents.

As we previously reported back when Walker refused to debate his primary opponents, “Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black—who is the opposite of what his surname might indicate—said in a statement that ‘Herschel Walker isn’t smart enough to debate anybody.’” But the truth might be that he was just smart enough not to debate Republicans because he was already the frontrunner by a large margin and, since debates tend to require public speaking, coherent answers to questions and actual original ideas, his best move was no move at all.

After all, when asked about his thoughts on sensible gun laws after the Texas mass shooting, Walker told CNN, “What I like to do is see it and everything and stuff.”

Politico reported that a day after he gave that abysmal response, Fox News gave him a chance to clarify his answer, and, well, here’s how he responded:

“Well, you know, it’s always been an issue, because as I said earlier on, they wanna score political points…People see that it’s a person wielding that weapon, you know, Cain killed Abel. And that’s the problem that we have. And I said, what we need to do is look into how we can stop those things.

You talk about doing a disinformation — what about getting a department that can look at young men that’s looking at women, that’s looking at their social media? What about doing that, looking into things like that, and we can stop that that way?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twitQ_0gLN9TcK00

In this screenshot from the RNC’s live stream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, former NFL athlete Herschel Walker addresses the virtual convention on August 24, 2020. | Source: Handout / Getty

And this, my friends, is likely the true reason for Walker’s reluctance to engage in debates —because when he’s prompted to share thoughts of substance, all he ever delivers are word salads. And not even fresh salads—we’re talking about the ones that get left in the corner of the refrigerator for a month until they get soggy, wilted and moldy and go straight into the trash.

I mean, we’re talking about this guy :

In January, Walker was asked a simple question any Senate candidate should have been able to answer about how he would have voted on a well-known bipartisan infrastructure bill, and he said the question was “unfair” because he would “have to see all the facts” on legislation that had already passed.

All I’m saying is — maybe he’s treating debate challenges like Olympic hurdles, not just because he’s inarticulate, but because he’s also egregiously uninformed.

To be fair, when he was refusing to debate his GOP challengers, he did say that he was saving his energy for Warnock and the general election. And last month, he did agree to debate Warnock in the U.S. Senate race. So, I guess we’ll just have to wait and see if he responds to Warnock’s most recent invitation.

The debates, if they ever happen, should be interesting if nothing else.

SEE ALSO:

Herschel Walker’s Son, Christian Walker, Has Been Mighty Silent Since His Dad’s Secret Kids Were Revealed

Pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC Tries To Buy Black Voters With Gas Vouchers

Comments / 285

rock-bottom2020
2d ago

Walker will not debate because he can't I'm sure he is going to hide until the election. The man is not even doing ads with him in it! All he got is Trump endorsement and he riding that!

Reply(28)
58
Shontell Carter White
2d ago

Walker is not mentally competent to to debate. Republicans are using him so that can speak for him if he is elected. He is just the face and body they will use him to get what they want.

Reply(18)
53
G man
2d ago

He won't accept because he is functionally illiterate. He can't even speak proper English or comprehend a thought process. PhD holder and a college dropout to debate what? The guy forgot he had four kids

Reply(10)
40
Related
NBC News

Raphael Warnock drops his first attack ad on Herschel Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is out with a new TV ad aimed at Republican Herschel Walker as the pair face off in one of the most competitive Senate races in the country. The 30-second spot appears to be Warnock’s first attack ad tracked by the firm AdImpact, and it features footage of Walker, a former college football star, promoting a body spray and claiming it can kill the virus that causes Covid-19.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Black Enterprise

GOP House Candidate Carl Paladino Calls Black Americans ‘Dumb, Hungry and Conditioned’ To Vote For Democrats

New York Republican Congressional Candidate Carl Paladino said Black Americans were kept “dumb and hungry” so they could be conditioned to vote for the Democratic Party. CNN reports Paladino made the comments on a radio show in 2016 when he was a Buffalo school board member defending himself against allegations that comments he made in the past were racist. Paladino added that he cared about Black people but they were conditioned to be a base for Democrats.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Manu Raju
Person
Raphael
The Independent

New poll suggests midterm voter backlash against Republicans over Roe v Wade ruling

A new poll suggests Republicans may face a backlash from voters in midterm elections this November as a reaction to the overturning of Roe vs Wade by a conservative-dominated Supreme Court.In a CBS News poll released on Sunday, half of Democratic respondents said that Friday’s ruling ending federal abortion protections for every woman in the country made them more likely to participate in the upcoming midterm elections; by comparison, the percentage of Republicans who said the same was 30 points lower.Those results may indicate a significant voter enthusiasm gap between Democratic and Republican-leaning voters that could hamstring the GOP’s...
ELECTIONS
Washington Examiner

Mike Collins beats Vernon Jones, the 'black Donald Trump,' in Georgia GOP runoff

Trucking executive Mike Collins beat Vernon Jones, the self-described "black Donald Trump," in a Republican runoff race on Tuesday that pitted the endorsement power of the former president against his political adversary, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Collins, the son of a congressman, will be the Republican nominee for Georgia's 10th...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Senate Gop#Politics Federal#Gop#The Republican Party#Maga
MSNBC

Trump criminal charges? Majority of Americans say he should be indicted and not just Democrats

After evidence presented by the Jan. 6 committee during its public hearings showed Donald Trump knew he lost the election and still tried to steal it, nearly 60 percent of Americans believe Trump should be criminally charged, according to an ABC News/Ipsos poll. In a major shift, the number of Republicans who think Trump is criminally liable has roughly doubled from April to June. Now, Trump is saying Kevin McCarthy was “foolish” to largely cancel the GOP out of the hearings. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks to discuss the evidence against Trump.June 20, 2022.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Majic 94.5

Majic 94.5

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Home of Rickey Smiley in the Morning and the real sound of Dallas!

 https://majic945.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy