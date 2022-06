Virginia women’s tennis sophomore Emma Navarro has announced that she will not be returning to the University as she will be pursuing a professional tennis career. “To the entire UVA family, thank you for making Charlottesville a home for me these past two years,” Navarro said. “To my coaches, thank you for your unconditional support on and off the court and for working so hard to make me a better tennis player and better person. To my teammates, thank you for pushing me every day and for being by my side through the ups and the downs. I couldn’t have asked for a better group of coaches, teammates, and support staff to have experienced college tennis with and for that, I will be forever grateful. Once a Hoo, always a Hoo.”

