thenewsprogress.com

King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
Clarksville Dixie Youth opens registration for 2023 season

Angels (Ages 9-10) Ponytails (Ages 11-12) $50 for the 1st child, $40 for each additional child. Registration forms may be mailed with check payable to: Clarksville Dixie Youth, P.O. Box 522, Clarksville, VA 23927. Forms may also be dropped off at Napa or Hite's Department Store. There is a late...
CLARKSVILLE, VA
Lady Phoenix Drop a Pair

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls’ basketball team dropped a pair of Piedmont District contests last week falling 49-34 at home to Bassett and 68-15 on the road at Magna Vista. The two losses dropped Mecklenburg to 0-10 overall and 0-5 in the district. Against Bassett, both teams...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA

