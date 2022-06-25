Monee plane crash: Pilot in critical condition after small plane crashes into tree, officials say

A small plane crashed into a tree in far south suburban Monee Friday afternoon.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene, where the downed plane appeared to be tangled in a tree near Will Center and Eagle Lake roads. The crash appeared to take place at the edge of a field, between the grass and a creek.

The single-engine Patterson Glasair II crashed around 3:20 p.m., according to the FAA.

Fire officials said they arrived within six minutes of the initial dispatch.

Only the pilot was on board, the agency added.

While over the scene, Chopper 7HD captured the pilot trapped between the plane and the tree. He appeared to be alive and moving, and rescue crews were working to free him.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene of a small plane crash in far south suburban Monee.

The pilot was transported to the hospital by helicopter and is said to be in critical condition with life threatening injuries, according to Peotone fire officials.

What caused the plane crash was not immediately clear.

Peotone is the agency in charge of the emergency response, officials said.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.