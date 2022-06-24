VIDEO: State reacts to supreme court ruling on Roe V Wade
Eyewitness News
3 days ago
Local reaction to Roe V. Wade: Kara Sundlun interviews Rep. Jillian Gilchrest. Kara Sundlun interviews Democratic Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, sponsor of the Ct Reproductive Freedom Act about what happens next. Today’s abortion ruling...
(WFSB) - In the days since the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, security concerns have heightened. Eyewitness News looked into how Planned Parenthood locations are handling the concerns. In terms of security, all Planned Parenthood of Southern New England would say is safety for staff, patients and volunteers...
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut has come into the spotlight after the recent Supreme Court ruling on Roe V. Wade. In May, Connecticut signed a piece of productive legislation that expanded access to reproductive healthcare. The legislation added protections for patients and providers, including increasing the types of practitioners who...
(WTNH) – If you were betting the over/under on how many weeks in a row Capitol Report would discuss Democrat Maud Hrezi’s effort to get in on the primary ballot to face Congressman John Larson, and you went with four, you would be correct. The 27-year-old wants to...
Gianna Balsamo was sitting on her couch in her Bridgeport living room Friday morning and scrolling through Instagram when she saw the news. “My heart dropped,” said Balsamo in a phone interview. “I thought it was a joke because I could not believe what I just read.”. With...
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - In Connecticut, abortion rights are protected and will soon be stronger. This Friday July 1, recently passed legislation to codify reproductive rights will become law. It helps women in Connecticut and those coming from other states. This legislation will provide more access by allowing advanced practitioners...
(WTNH) — As of July 1, it will be legal to sell marijuana in Connecticut, but it’s much more complicated than that. With a stroke of a pen a year ago, Governor Ned Lamont ushered in a new era in Connecticut. Marijuana became legal last summer and this summer it will be legal to sell it.
Meteorologist Connor Lewis says we will see some rain on Monday, leading to a warm and sunny rest of the week. Local reaction to Roe V. Wade: Kara Sundlun interviews Rep. Jillian Gilchrest. Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:10 AM UTC. |. Kara Sundlun interviews Democratic Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, sponsor...
Gov. Ned Lamont directed state agencies Friday to waive credit and debit card transaction fees for the fiscal year that begins July 1, a move that would save residents and businesses $6 million over the coming 12 months. But while the Democratic governor hailed this as inflation relief, Republican legislative...
NEW YORK -- The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have implications in the New York governor's race.Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to energize her voters and call attention to the ruling that could hurt the winner of the Republican primary, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. Never let a good crisis go unexploited. It's one of the first rules of politics. Expect Hochul to mention the ruling early and often leading into the November election. The Republican nominee will probably try to change the subject. Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate"So we go forth, discouraged by the...
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. Friday’s ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision to allow abortion access...
Expect to see more guns in public after a major Supreme Court decision Thursday expanded the right to carry firearms. In Connecticut, the ruling won’t have an immediate impact, but legal experts think it could invite challenges to the state’s strict gun laws.
The minimum wage in Connecticut is set to increase later this week. On Friday, July 1, the state's minimum wage will increase from $13 per hour to $14. The increase is part of legislation that Governor Ned Lamont signed into law three years ago. It schedules multiple minimum wage increases over a five-year- period.
Both major parties will hold primaries on Aug. 9. Voting is at the Granby Town Hall Meeting Room from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The location was changed this spring because of a large summer construction project at the school. Granby Town Hall Meeting Room is located at 15 North Granby Road, across from the library. Only registered major party members, as of noon on Monday Aug. 8, can participate in the primary. Unaffiliated and new registered voters cannot participate unless they change their voter registration to sign up with a major party by noon on Aug. 8.
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bishop William Byrne of the Roman Catholic Dicoese of Springfield is reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. “I affirm today’s Supreme Court decision, upholding each state’s right to defend life. Here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts we still have much work to do so that all citizens recognize the sanctity of all human life. We continue to work, advocate and pray that our brothers and sisters will recognize the right to life of the most vulnerable among us. This includes not just the unborn who are so precious to us, but all people who are vulnerable. We will continue to work to affirm this right, the right given by God alone that all life is sacred and intended.
MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The thin blue line is getting thinner across the country, and Connecticut is no exception. There are more than 800 police officer openings in the state. Recruitment is down and in some cities crime is up. Cities like Hartford, New Haven, and Bridgeport have about 100...
The following article was first published on Shipman & Goodwin LLP’s News & Insights page. It is reposted here with permission. Over the past few weeks, Gov. Ned Lamont signed several bills that will impact public and private employers in several ways. While there are other bills that will...
A consistent theme in Hearst media reports appear, at least in my view, to be anti-police. I point to the most recent article titled “CT Troopers Accused of wrongdoing — including crimes — almost 900 times in six years, records show.” This article is apparently one of a three-part series. The title of the article is an attention grabber. I wholeheartedly agree with the writer that some of the cases are disturbing and the punishments in some cases appear to be light for the violation. However, we do not have all the facts, so it is difficult to sit in judgment.
Comments / 2