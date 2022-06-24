ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

VIDEO: State reacts to supreme court ruling on Roe V Wade

Eyewitness News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal reaction to Roe V. Wade: Kara Sundlun interviews Rep. Jillian Gilchrest. Kara Sundlun interviews Democratic Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, sponsor of the Ct Reproductive Freedom Act about what happens next. Today’s abortion ruling...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 2

Related
Eyewitness News

Security concerns up at Planned Parenthood after Roe v. Wade overturned

(WFSB) - In the days since the Supreme Court officially overturned Roe v. Wade, security concerns have heightened. Eyewitness News looked into how Planned Parenthood locations are handling the concerns. In terms of security, all Planned Parenthood of Southern New England would say is safety for staff, patients and volunteers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
City
Meriden, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
County
Hartford County, CT
Hartford County, CT
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Courts#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Democratic#Planned Parenthood
CBS New York

SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade could impact N.Y. governor's race

NEW YORK -- The Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have implications in the New York governor's race.Gov. Kathy Hochul is trying to energize her voters and call attention to the ruling that could hurt the winner of the Republican primary, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Friday. Never let a good crisis go unexploited. It's one of the first rules of politics. Expect Hochul to mention the ruling early and often leading into the November election. The Republican nominee will probably try to change the subject. Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate"So we go forth, discouraged by the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
informnny.com

Roe v. Wade overturned: What it means for Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, ending constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place for nearly 50 years. Friday’s ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision to allow abortion access...
NBC Connecticut

Minimum Wage in Conn. Set to Increase on Friday

The minimum wage in Connecticut is set to increase later this week. On Friday, July 1, the state's minimum wage will increase from $13 per hour to $14. The increase is part of legislation that Governor Ned Lamont signed into law three years ago. It schedules multiple minimum wage increases over a five-year- period.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
granbydrummer.com

Republican and Democratic Primaries confirmed statewide

Both major parties will hold primaries on Aug. 9. Voting is at the Granby Town Hall Meeting Room from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. The location was changed this spring because of a large summer construction project at the school. Granby Town Hall Meeting Room is located at 15 North Granby Road, across from the library. Only registered major party members, as of noon on Monday Aug. 8, can participate in the primary. Unaffiliated and new registered voters cannot participate unless they change their voter registration to sign up with a major party by noon on Aug. 8.
CONNECTICUT STATE
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Catholic bishop reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Bishop William Byrne of the Roman Catholic Dicoese of Springfield is reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that overturns Roe v. Wade. “I affirm today’s Supreme Court decision, upholding each state’s right to defend life. Here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts we still have much work to do so that all citizens recognize the sanctity of all human life. We continue to work, advocate and pray that our brothers and sisters will recognize the right to life of the most vulnerable among us. This includes not just the unborn who are so precious to us, but all people who are vulnerable. We will continue to work to affirm this right, the right given by God alone that all life is sacred and intended.
cbia.com

New State Laws Impacting Connecticut Employers

The following article was first published on Shipman & Goodwin LLP’s News & Insights page. It is reposted here with permission. Over the past few weeks, Gov. Ned Lamont signed several bills that will impact public and private employers in several ways. While there are other bills that will...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

Opinion: Media should be celebrating CT state police

A consistent theme in Hearst media reports appear, at least in my view, to be anti-police. I point to the most recent article titled “CT Troopers Accused of wrongdoing — including crimes — almost 900 times in six years, records show.” This article is apparently one of a three-part series. The title of the article is an attention grabber. I wholeheartedly agree with the writer that some of the cases are disturbing and the punishments in some cases appear to be light for the violation. However, we do not have all the facts, so it is difficult to sit in judgment.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy