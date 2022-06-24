ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

These Editor-Favorite Steam Mops Will Do the Hard Work for You

By Britt Franklin
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When the weather outside warms up, it’s only natural to want to spend more time outdoors. And more time outdoors means there’s bound to be...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apartment Therapy

The Ingenious Amazon Shelf That Makes the Most of Unused Corner Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When living in a small apartment, you’re pretty much required to get scrappy with how you organize home goods and accessories. Sometimes, that can feel like trying to create storage space out of thin air. Fortunately, there are plenty of viable product options when it comes to, for example, expanding your cabinet space, decluttering your closet or organizing your bathroom. With bedrooms and communal areas, shelving is a must not only for storing various knick-knacks, but also for displaying works of art and dressing up your interior style. Even knowing all of this, I can guess that there’s still one facet of most homes that remains vastly underutilized: corners!
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Is the Best Kind of Dining Table If You Live in a Small Space, and You Can Buy One at IKEA

When you live in really tiny quarters, sometimes you opt to live without certain things due to a lack of square footage. For example, some small space dwellers forego a sofa to save space in their living rooms. Others choose to sacrifice their formal dining room and learn to make do with another area for meals. Then there are the folks who decide their small space won’t hold them back. Somehow they find a solution for just about everything, from relaxing and working to cooking and dining. Renter Gica Tam definitely falls into that later category.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steam Mop#Mops#Hard Water#Great White Shark#S5
Apartment Therapy

6 Things You Don’t Need in Your Living Room, According to Designers

Aside from the kitchen, which many refer to as “the heart of the home,” your living room is one of the most important spaces to spend a little time getting the decor right, as it’s a hub that also serves multiple purposes. It’s a place for lounging after a long day, a gathering space for watch parties and movie nights, and a quiet retreat for opening a good book. Therefore, it’s most people’s goal to create a living room that’s both cozy and functional, two adjectives that don’t always go hand in hand.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dresser from 1964 Becomes a Black and White Beauty

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Spotting quality vintage furniture in antique and secondhand stores is a true talent, one that the best collectors and furniture flippers alike have, so it’s no surprise that when professional furniture flipper Katie Grossman (@therevivalist_) saw this 1964 dresser, she knew it was something special.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Ridiculously Stylish Organizer That’ll Instantly Declutter Your Kitchen and Free Up Counter Space

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Having had roommates for basically my entire life, I’m familiar with the frustration that comes from sharing a kitchen. This feeling is often compounded by the fact that the kitchen in question has usually been quite small. At Apartment Therapy, we like to work with what we’ve got, even if that means a less-than-sprawling kitchen space. We’ve shared editor-loved kitchen organizers, as well as other inexpensive solutions for storing culinary essentials. This time, we have a remedy for crowded counters in the form of TOSCA magnetic organizer from Yamazaki.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

This Game-Changing Organizer Frees Up So Much Space for Storing T-Shirts and Leggings

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I’ve always had the hardest time trying to figure out how to store my workout clothes in my closet. If I stack a bunch of shirts, leggings, running sweatshirts, and shorts on a shelf, I won’t be able to see what I’m grabbing and I’ll pull it down off the shelf in a moment of frustration — leaving all of my clothes on my bed. So when an AT editor stumbled upon this innovative organizer, I knew that I wanted to try it. Note: I haven’t gotten to try this yet, but it will definitely be in my next Amazon order.
LIFESTYLE
BHG

This $70 Multipurpose Steam Mop Removes 'Years of Caked-On Dirt,' According to Shoppers

If you've ever felt like your floors are still dirty after vacuuming, it might be time to level-up your cleaning routine with a steam mop. Using pressurized steam at a high temperature, steam mops disinfect your floors without using harsh chemicals. While most steam cleaners can only be used on hard floors, we found an Amazon best-selling option that cleans just about every surface in your home—and it's 36% off right now.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Woman shares ‘genius tip’ for getting around 100ml liquids rule at airports

A TikTok user has been hailed a “genius” after sharing her nifty trick for getting more liquids into her hand-luggage when flying.Since 2006, airports worldwide have insisted that travellers can only bring liquids (such as toiletries, shampoos, creams, pastes and bottled water) in containers of up to 100ml in their carry-on bag.These are limited to one zip-lock plastic bag, which is usually separated from travellers’ cabin bags when going through the security scanners.However, TikTok vlogger Holly Louise shared a clever hack for taking more liquids on holiday - without having to check in a separate bag.In her video, Holly suggests...
LIFESTYLE
Simplemost

How To Get Rid Of Water Stains From Your Ceiling

When water stains appear on your ceiling, you know it’s time to do some detective work. These stains are usually a side effect of a roof, heating appliance or plumbing leak that dripped through the ceiling and evaporated. Once the water dries, it leaves a residue of discolored mineral deposits.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

49K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy