Chicago is a genuinely exceptional city. The place is known for its mouthwatering cuisine, natural beauty, sports, and abundance of historical sites. You can’t visit without giving its famous deep-dish pizza a go, strolling through the gorgeous riverside, or perhaps swiping your card at least once at the Magnificent Mile district. There are also free events, such as the Taste of Chicago food festival, which is the biggest food festival in the world. Similarly, there are music festivals that celebrate the city’s remarkable music tradition.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO