Our favorite product releases this week: Glossier, Caraway, Saje and more

Dive back into the 70s and 80s with the hottest fashion trend for the summer: Yacht Rock. Anything from striped apparel, short shorts, captain hats, and Hawaiian printed shirts could fulfill your dreams of pulling off the sexiest, coolest, and most chic looks of the season. For the hottest inspo, I have scrolled Pinterest, TikTok, and Insta to provide everything you may need for your best yacht rock summer. A safari jacket with pockets to hold all your personal belongings and a fedora hat and aviator sunglasses are already waiting for you below. Hawaiian printed two-piece sets, floppy hats, and purse recommendations may also be included in this 70's/80s themed style list that I already know you will fall in love with!
