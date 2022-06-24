ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Our favorite product releases this week: Glossier, Caraway, Saje and more

CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a ton of great products that drop every week — and we’re here, as always, to keep you up to date on the best of them. Each week, we’ll be rounding up a short list of our favorite product drops from the last seven days for you to shop...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

7 Kitchen Trends That Are So Over, According to Interior Designers

Do the kitchens you see on Instagram, Pinterest, and home improvement shows start to blend together after a while? No surprise if so, because, well, trends are trends for a reason. And if you’re tired of seeing, say, all-white, all-the-time kitchens, imagine how designers feel! They live and breathe this stuff, and you can bet they are so over some of it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Footwear News

Lizzo Brings the Drama & Old Hollywood Glamour in Gucci Dress & Platforms on BET Awards Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo certainly knows how to make an entrance. The “About Damn Time” singer hit the red carpet ahead of the BET Awards on Sunday in LA. She is set to perform at the awards later in the evening To the event, she wore a navy blue sequin gown. The custom Gucci dress featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, a high leg slit and black feather detailing. She accessorized with sparkly crystal earrings, but otherwise let her dress serve as the main focal point of her look. Lizzo slipped into a pair of daring shoes for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Taraji P Henson Glitters in Double Slit Dress With Steel Neck Chain Strap & Disco Heels on BET Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Taraji P Henson arrived on the red carpet for the BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles in sparkling style. The “Empire” star twirled for the cameras, showing off the intense sparkle of her dress. The Tom Ford gown was covered in silver sparkles all set on gray fabric, the shimmer gleaming under the cameras flash. The dress had an asymmetrical top with a chain rope trailing up the shoulder like a strap, securing around her neck and down her back. The silver gown also had a slit running up the side, which helped show...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Glossier
Footwear News

Ugg Sues Tommy Hilfiger Over Lookalike Fluffy Slides

Click here to read the full article. Ugg is accusing Tommy Hilfiger of copying one of its iconic slipper designs, according to a lawsuit filed earlier this week. In a complaint filed in a California Central District Court on June 22, the Deckers-owned Ugg claims that Tommy Hilfiger’s “Laydown” shoes infringe on patents related to Uggs’ “Fluff Yeah” slippers. According to the complaint, Hilfiger’s infringing design was “intended to cause confusion” in the marketplace and deceive consumers as to which brand created the shoes. FN has reached out to Deckers and Tommy Hilfiger for comment. Introduced by Deckers in 2018, the Ugg Fluff...
BUSINESS
goodmorningamerica.com

The most comfortable shoes to wear to a wedding

Whether you are getting married or attending a wedding, comfortable shoes are a must. But with so many options out there how do you find the perfect pair?. "There are so many factors to take into account when choosing a shoe. First and foremost, they should be comfortable and you should feel confident in them," celebrity stylist Tanya Tamburin told "Good Morning America."
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caraway#New Favorite#Vegan#Brightland#Bella Creamery
veranda.com

This $7 Hand Soap Smells Just Like Le Labo’s Cult-Favorite $200 Fragrance

You’ve probably known for decades that your home, handbag and hotel choice could be a sign of status. But in the past 10 years, “status soaps” have become a booming business. Thanks to the massive popularity of Aesop’s $40-per-bottle Resurrection Aromatique Hand Wash at New York City restaurants and hotels since 2012, brands like Byredo and Diptyque have grown cult followings for their spendy and chic soaps as well. Now in 2022, the smell of your soap can say as much about you as the car you drive.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
CNN

Sneaky Travel Products That Will Cleverly Improve Your Next Trip

The summer is the best time to travel—and after the past few years we all deserve a great vacation. This list contains a bunch of travel essentials that will make every step of the trip a little bit easier and more seamless. From clever travel hacks to space savers, this list has it all. Get ready to take to the skies or hit the road, and thoroughly enjoy your vacations.
LIFESTYLE
People

Amazon Launched an Early Prime Day Deal on These 'Luxurious' Cooling Sheets Just in Time for Summer

If staying cool while you sleep is a top priority this summer, here's your chance to save on cooling sheets backed by Amazon shoppers. Amazon put the Sleep Zone Striped Cooling Sheet Set on sale ahead of Prime Day, which is slated for July 12 and 13. Soft and comfortable, the sheets are made of double-brushed microfiber. The fabric is also moisture-wicking, making them ideal for hot sleepers with night sweats.
SHOPPING
CNN

30 Fashion Finds From Amazon That Make you Feel Like You’re in the 80’s Again

Dive back into the 70s and 80s with the hottest fashion trend for the summer: Yacht Rock. Anything from striped apparel, short shorts, captain hats, and Hawaiian printed shirts could fulfill your dreams of pulling off the sexiest, coolest, and most chic looks of the season. For the hottest inspo, I have scrolled Pinterest, TikTok, and Insta to provide everything you may need for your best yacht rock summer. A safari jacket with pockets to hold all your personal belongings and a fedora hat and aviator sunglasses are already waiting for you below. Hawaiian printed two-piece sets, floppy hats, and purse recommendations may also be included in this 70's/80s themed style list that I already know you will fall in love with!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Travel + Leisure

Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Best-selling Golf Gear Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the 35 Best Deals

A summer spent on the golf course is a legendary one, if you ask us. But if your gear is subpar, you won't be able to make the best of your time on the green. Thankfully, Amazon is here to help. In anticipation of Prime Day 2022, which we can confirm will take place on July 12 and July 13, the retailer has begun marking down hundreds of items across the site, with many of the biggest deals happening in the sports and outdoors category. This is especially exciting news for golf enthusiasts, as they can score up to 67 percent off everything they need for a perfect summer of putting.
GOLF
Apartment Therapy

Brooklinen’s Massive 4th of July Sale Includes the Bedding That Made Our Best List and More Editor Favorites

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When having trouble falling asleep, your instinct might be to reach for some melatonin. Or, you might reassess your pre-bed routine. Are you exposed to too much blue light? Unable to calm anxious thoughts? We’ve all been there, but something you might be forgetting to consider is the comfort of your bed. With record-breaking temperatures making their way through many states, it could be time to switch out that heavy comforter for something more weather-appropriate. Or perhaps your pillows aren’t as soft (or firm) as you’d like them to be.
SHOPPING
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
151K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy