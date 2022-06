Acoustic guitars tend to be bulkier than electric guitars, and can be harder to play in some respects, but they offer a timeless sound you’ll find in many of your favorite songs. When you think of the differences between those two types, you may think of how an acoustic guitar provides a natural, soothing sound that’s favored by singer-songwriter types and country artists, whereas an electric guitar and amplifier are generally associated with upbeat pop music, twangy blues, or rock and roll. But when you combine the two basic concepts, a beautiful sound is born: an acoustic tone through a clear amplifier.

