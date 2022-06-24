Mindy Otis of Higganum Earns MS from University of Maryland Global Campus
By Joanne Nesti
Mindy L. Otis of Higganum has earned a Master of Science in Management from University of Maryland Global Campus. Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories,...
(June 27, 2022) — Dylan Kasperzyk, of Killingworth, has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at American International College. Dean’s List students are full-time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA. Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral-granting...
When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Connecticut are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.
Submitted by Tricia Taskey Modifica, Eversource Media Relations Manager. (June 27, 2022) — Carley Moyher was in graduate school studying to become a speech pathologist when she realized she needed to make a change and pursue a career that would truly make her happy. That’s when the 24-year-old began looking into Eversource’s Lineworker Certificate Program with Capital Community College.
QUANTICO, Va. — Marine Capt. Timothy Cottell, 28, a Monroe native, received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for his heroic actions, while saving the life of a fellow Marine during a training exercise on the Colorado River on Dec. 10, 2019. It is the highest noncombat medal for heroism awarded by the Marine Corps.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When making summer plans, some people dream of visiting tropical, far-away beaches on exotic islands. However, a new list from Travel Pulse, a travel-focused website, shows that vacationers don't need to travel far in order to make the most out of their summer plans.
A pair of last-minute additions to a bill by the state legislature has caused issues for at least one school district. In a letter to the Connecticut General Assembly (CGA), the Ellington Board of Education voiced their concerns about decisions on the bill that were “often made behind the scenes” and the usurped the collective bargaining […]
NEWINGTON – Martin Kellogg Middle School graduate Thomas DeNapoli knows about overcoming adversity and going on to achieve great feats. The incoming freshman will be heading to Newington High School this fall with a variety of awards under his belt, which he won while balancing difficult challenges at home.
REDDING — When she saw the picture of the discolored water in the Facebook post, First Selectwoman Julia Pemberton said she was “horrified by it” even though the condition is found in many parts of town. The picture in question — posted to a community social media...
The views stated here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the editors of this newspaper. We welcome supporting or opposing views on any published item. Received June 27, 2022. I’ve always been a kind of backyard composter. I say “kind of” because I don’t...
Branford-based Murphy Distributors and iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant Lenny’s collaborated to launch a new craft vodka-based ready-to-drink brand, Lenny’s Lemonade. Murphy Distributors Owner Matt Murphy and Miles Collins, a third-generation family member of the Lenny’s team, brainstormed at the iconic venue on offering up a signature drink during the COVID-19 closures, which developed into a canned brand offering. Made with locally sourced craft vodka, a blend of organic Meyer lemons and a slight fizz, the 5% ABV cocktail is sold in 12oz. slim cans. “We teamed up with Murphy because we know their reputation for sourcing the highest quality products, and our name would be in great hands,” said Collins. First opened in 1968 in the Indian Neck section of Branford, Lenny’s has been offering seafood sourced from New England waters for decades, from housemade chowders, fresh lobsters, steamers, clams and oysters on the half-shell to its gently fried seafood and land fare, internationally awarded and recognized by locals, foodies and tourists alike. Lenny’s Lemonade is now available through Murphy Distributors in Connecticut, as well as various wholesalers throughout the U.S.
CHESHIRE, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut has come into the spotlight after the recent Supreme Court ruling on Roe V. Wade. In May, Connecticut signed a piece of productive legislation that expanded access to reproductive healthcare. The legislation added protections for patients and providers, including increasing the types of practitioners who...
The building has laid empty for more than a decade, and the multi-year effort to bring the Comet Diner back to its former glory continues.
Geissler’s Supermarket, the 2021 IGA International Retailer of the Year, has launched Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Online Payments with the industry-leading eCommerce service powered by Rosie. Geissler’s guests can use their SNAP EBT benefits to make purchases online for curbside pick-up and home delivery. This new payment type greatly increases access to fresh and local food for members of the community most in need.
(WTNH) — As of July 1, it will be legal to sell marijuana in Connecticut, but it’s much more complicated than that. With a stroke of a pen a year ago, Governor Ned Lamont ushered in a new era in Connecticut. Marijuana became legal last summer and this summer it will be legal to sell it.
BRISTOL – With the clearing of invasive plant species in parts of the Roberts Property Park, an area environmentalist is saying he is noting the return of state-endangered birds to the property and is keeping a hopeful eye on the return of others. According to Environmental Learning Centers of...
Those on the hunt for superior chicken wings in Connecticut should look no further than this restaurant, according to one authority on the matter. After checking reviews, awards, and reading plenty of articles, the folks at Mashed - dubbed “the ultimate destination for all things food” - named Archie Moore’s as having the best wings in the state.
