ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Mindy Otis of Higganum Earns MS from University of Maryland Global Campus

By Joanne Nesti
hk-now.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMindy L. Otis of Higganum has earned a Master of Science in Management from University of Maryland Global Campus. Worldwide, more than 13,600 graduates from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as 32 countries and U.S. territories,...

hk-now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hk-now.com

Dylan Kasperzyk Named to Spring 2022 Dean’s List at AIC

(June 27, 2022) — Dylan Kasperzyk, of Killingworth, has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List at American International College. Dean’s List students are full-time students who have achieved a 3.3 to 4.0 GPA. Founded in 1885, American International College (AIC) is a private, co-educational, doctoral-granting...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

These Connecticut Counties Among Healthiest In Nation, New Report Says

When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Connecticut are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Killingworth Woman Graduates Lineworker Training at Eversource

Submitted by Tricia Taskey Modifica, Eversource Media Relations Manager. (June 27, 2022) — Carley Moyher was in graduate school studying to become a speech pathologist when she realized she needed to make a change and pursue a career that would truly make her happy. That’s when the 24-year-old began looking into Eversource’s Lineworker Certificate Program with Capital Community College.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
themonroesun.com

Monroe Marine earns highest noncombat medal for heroism

QUANTICO, Va. — Marine Capt. Timothy Cottell, 28, a Monroe native, received the Navy and Marine Corps Medal for his heroic actions, while saving the life of a fellow Marine during a training exercise on the Colorado River on Dec. 10, 2019. It is the highest noncombat medal for heroism awarded by the Marine Corps.
MONROE, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haddam, CT
City
Higganum, CT
State
Maryland State
City
Columbia, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Haddam, CT
Education
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Ellington school board clashes with union over teacher lunch-break law

A pair of last-minute additions to a bill by the state legislature has caused issues for at least one school district. In a letter to the Connecticut General Assembly (CGA), the Ellington Board of Education voiced their concerns about decisions on the bill that were “often made behind the scenes” and the usurped the collective bargaining […] The post Ellington school board clashes with union over teacher lunch-break law appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
ELLINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Higganum Earns Ms#Merit Pages News#Umgc#The National Guard
thebeveragejournal.com

Murphy Distributors Launches Lenny’s Lemonade

Branford-based Murphy Distributors and iconic Connecticut seafood restaurant Lenny’s collaborated to launch a new craft vodka-based ready-to-drink brand, Lenny’s Lemonade. Murphy Distributors Owner Matt Murphy and Miles Collins, a third-generation family member of the Lenny’s team, brainstormed at the iconic venue on offering up a signature drink during the COVID-19 closures, which developed into a canned brand offering. Made with locally sourced craft vodka, a blend of organic Meyer lemons and a slight fizz, the 5% ABV cocktail is sold in 12oz. slim cans. “We teamed up with Murphy because we know their reputation for sourcing the highest quality products, and our name would be in great hands,” said Collins. First opened in 1968 in the Indian Neck section of Branford, Lenny’s has been offering seafood sourced from New England waters for decades, from housemade chowders, fresh lobsters, steamers, clams and oysters on the half-shell to its gently fried seafood and land fare, internationally awarded and recognized by locals, foodies and tourists alike. Lenny’s Lemonade is now available through Murphy Distributors in Connecticut, as well as various wholesalers throughout the U.S.
BRANFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
granbydrummer.com

Online SNAP payments now accepted at Geissler’s

Geissler’s Supermarket, the 2021 IGA International Retailer of the Year, has launched Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Online Payments with the industry-leading eCommerce service powered by Rosie. Geissler’s guests can use their SNAP EBT benefits to make purchases online for curbside pick-up and home delivery. This new payment type greatly increases access to fresh and local food for members of the community most in need.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

State-endangered bird returns to Bristol

BRISTOL – With the clearing of invasive plant species in parts of the Roberts Property Park, an area environmentalist is saying he is noting the return of state-endangered birds to the property and is keeping a hopeful eye on the return of others. According to Environmental Learning Centers of...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy