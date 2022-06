1. ROE AND THE MIDTERMS: We have two new pieces this morning from our colleagues about how the end of Roe v. Wade is affecting political campaigns around the country. — GOP candidates, Sarah Ferris and Ally Mutnick write, aren’t rushing to talk about abortion in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision. “Multiple Republicans in tough races this fall — incumbents in districts Joe Biden carried — avoided abortion questions in the hours after the decision. Several others said only that it was an issue for states, not whether they’d support any legislation Democrats might put on the floor.”

